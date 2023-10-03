Slice through grass, weeds, brush, and small trees up to 10 inches in diameter with the new Kwik Cut brush cutter attachment for skid steers and compact track loaders from Loftness.

The Kwik Cut features a 72-inch diameter disc with four dual-edge beveled blades. The blades retract on severe impact to protect them from damage. The underside of the disc has 18 carbide teeth for grinding. The teeth can be changed out quickly by removing a single bolt.

A floating door at the front of the unit opens as it is pushed into a tree to expose the blades for cutting. When fully opened, the door acts as a tree pusher. It can grind stumps and brush down to ground level.

Powered by a 150cc radial piston motor, the Kwik Cut provides instant torque at startup for fast recovery times, Loftness says. It is designed for power units with a 28- to 45-gallon-per-minute hydraulic flow range and 50 to 110 hydraulic horsepower. A rubber-mounted pressure gauge lets operators easily monitor the workload from the carrier machine’s cab.

Other standard features include bearing anti-wrap protection, a premium strength steel body and disc, and a universal skid-steer mount. The attachment comes with a two-year warranty.