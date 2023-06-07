Create a free Equipment World account to continue reading

FAE Intros New BL1/SSL/VT Mulcher for 45-65 HP Skid Steers (Video)

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Jun 7, 2023
FAE BL1/SSL/VT mulcher attachment for skid steer loaders
FAE USA

Shred material up to 4 inches in diameter with the new BL1/SSL/VT forestry mulcher for 45- to 65-horsepower skid steers from FAE.

Available in a 49-inch width, the BL1/SSL/VT is designed for vegetation maintenance along roadsides, railroad tracks, the banks of canals, rivers, lakes, and commercial and residential green areas. (Watch the mulcher in action in the video below.)

The attachment features a Variable Torque (VT) piston engine for increased performance compared to a fixed-cylinder engine. The engine increases mulching torque when an extra boost of power is needed to reduce rotor stalling. The company says that because the mulcher always operates with the maximum torque required, fuel consumption is reduced.

The Bite Limiter rotor comes with wear-resistant Hardox steel limiters that restrict the teeth’s reach (bite) so there is less power demand and a consistent working speed. The Bite Limiter technology also reduces the likelihood of rotor stalling and optimizes fuel consumption.

The unit’s Spike Pro interchangeable offset counter blades ensure better finishing of mulched material and smoother flow of wet material. Interchangeable and adjustable skids boost precision, while the frame and push frame on the units have also been designed for maximum visibility.

The BL1/SSL/VT can be equipped with the standard Mini BL blades or optional Mini C/3 teeth. The mini BL blades are ideal for hardwood trees, softwood trees, exposed stumps and bushes or branches. The Mini C/3 teeth are best for hardwood trees, exposed stumps, and bushes and branches.

FAE’s optional Sonic technology automatically calibrates hydraulic settings between the carrier machine and the attachment, allowing the mulcher to continuously work at maximum capacity, the company says.

Other standard features include:

  • Transmission with belts
  • Interchangeable protection chains
  • Mechanical adjustable guard frame
  • Enclosed / anti-dust machine body
  • Motor enclosed in the frame
  • Hydraulic hoses for connections
  • Interchangeable support skids with anti-wear Hardox welded plates
  • Anti-shock block Valve with relief and anti-cavitation valves
Related Stories
ALLU Veloci bucket screening system
Compact equipment attachments
Quickly Process Materials with ALLU Veloci Screening Buckets
Loftness Stump Ax attachment on a compact track loader
Compact equipment attachments
Loftness Designs New Stump Ax for Taking Stumps Out Faster
Ignite sweeper bucket
Compact equipment attachments
Ignite Unveils Severe-Duty and Sweeper Buckets for Compact Equipment
How High Fuel Prices hurt Your Business
Partner Insights
How High Fuel Prices hurt Your Business
Top Stories
Excavator operator
Market Pulse
Heavy Equipment Operator Salary & Benefits: 2023 Report
Why do contractors struggle to attract talent? Operators and managers overwhelmingly agree on this factor.
Maxresdefault 647f2ec98d66e
Excavators
Video: Takeuchi's First Wheeled Excavator for the U.S., the TB395W
Develon DX1000LC7 excavator with bucket in back of Doosan articulated dump truck bed at ConExpo 2023
Excavators
Develon Rolls Out its Largest Excavator, the DX1000LC-7
Maxresdefault 647a03a39e862
The Dirt
“The Minidozer”: A Closer Look at Movex’s Tiny, Remote-Control Crawler
John Deere 244 P-Tier compact wheel loader dumping load.
Compact equipment
Deere Adds Three Models to P-Tier Compact Wheel Loader Line
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Challenges in Asset and Equipment Management
A complete and intuitive tracking solution makes it easy to keep your assets working and ready for the next job.
DownloadView All