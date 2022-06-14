Engcon Launches New Line of Tiltrotators

Ryan Whisner Headshot
Ryan Whisner
Jun 14, 2022
Engcon third-generation tiltrotator
The third-generation tiltrotator system applies smart technology to reduce energy consumption and is adapted for the electrification of excavators.
Engcon

Production on Engcon’s third generation of tiltrotators will begin in fall.

The new system will start with models EC319 for excavators 14-19 tons and EC314 for excavators 9-14 tons. Further expansion of the lineup is anticipated on an ongoing basis.

According to Engcon, the technology is based on a newly developed valve in combination with a smart software that collaborates with the excavator's load-sensing hydraulic system. This optimizes both the tiltrotator's functions and the excavator's movements, leading to smoother digging with higher precision, the company says.

Engcon generation 3 tiltrotatorEngcon

"To meet increased demands for electrification, digitalization, security and sustainability, we have developed a solution adapted for the future of digging,” says Stig Engström, founder and owner of Engcon. “Our new tiltrotator system shows that Engcon is at the forefront of innovative solutions that drive the development forward to reduce dependence on fossil fuels and thus the climate impact of excavators," 

Through an app, the third-generation tiltrotator system also enables a higher degree of individual customization through connected remote diagnostics and mobile support.

In addition to the energy-efficient technology, the new series EC-Oil automatic quick-hitch system can easily and smoothly connect the new tiltrotators and hydraulic gears automatically, without the operator having to leave the cab.

For full compatibility with modern excavator systems, Engcon added a newly developed tilt and rotation sensor as standard. According to the company, the sensors contain one of the market's first "absolute" sensors and offer a plug-and-play solution for both integrated and third-party machine control systems.

"The third generation will be our premium offering where the excavator operator gets the very latest technology as standard, while at the same time they get an energy-optimized excavator that becomes even smoother to drive," Engström says.

