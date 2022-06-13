Load a 30-Yard Haul Truck in 5 Passes with Werk-Brau’s 6-Yard Bucket

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Jun 13, 2022
Deere 470G Excavator with Werk-Brau bucket loading a Volvo haul truck
Werk-Brau's new buckets feature T1 and AR400 steel in critical wear areas.
Werk-Brau

With 20 percent more capacity than a standard 5-yard bucket, Werk-Brau says its new heavy-duty 6-yard bucket can load a 30-yard haul truck in just five passes.

And with diesel prices these days, eliminating an extra pass per load can significantly reduce the load-out time and total fuel usage for large-scale development projects like site prep for commercial construction or a residential housing subdivision.

The bucket features T1 and AR400 steel in critical wear areas for increased strength and durability, with weight-saving features incorporated where appropriate. It can be used on excavators up to 50 metric tons such as the John Deere 470P, Komatsu PC490LC-11 or Cat 349. The tip radius on the bucket is within OEM specifications for any standard excavator, the company says. 

An aggressive dig angle allows the bucket to more easily tear through the ground and materials to scoop faster and more efficiently, the company says. Tapered side plates reduce wear and allow for smoother dumping. A variety of tooth options are also available.

Werk-Brau engineers worked on the initial design with John Deere dealer West Side Tractor, and its end customer who made the initial request for a larger bucket. West Side Tractor of Lisle, Illinois, was named the 2021 Big Iron Dealer of the Year by Equipment World.    

"Efficiency and productivity are the differentiating factors on mass excavation and large site development projects, and this new bucket certainly provides that," said Werk-Brau National Sales Manager Dale DeWeese. "Moving 20 percent more dirt with each bucketload is helping customers finish jobs faster."


