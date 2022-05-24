Diamond Mowers Debuts Next-Generation Mulcher for Skid Steers, CTLs

Jordanne Waldschmidt
May 24, 2022
Diamond Mowers OD Pro X drum cutter attachment on a compact track loader
Available in 60- and 72-inch cutting widths, the OD Pro X is made for a wide range of heavy-duty applications, including land clearing, vegetation management, and utility and roadside maintenance.
Diamond Mowers

Clear brush and mulch trees up to 9 inches in diameter with the new Diamond Mowers SK Drum Mulcher OD Pro X for skid steers and compact track loaders.

The open drum mulcher is available in 60- and 72-inch cutting widths and accommodates three tooth options, allowing users to interchange teeth for different applications,  from land clearing and vegetation management to utility and roadside maintenance.

The unit’s in-feed system uses directional rake tines to deflect vegetation back to the rotor and shredding chamber for smaller mulch after the first pass, reducing the need for back-dragging. The company says this design produces a uniform mulch with a smaller particle size than typical open drum options.

Other product features include:

  • Variable displacement piston motor
  • Severe-duty bearings rated to 77,000-plus pounds and protected by a labyrinth design and triple steel ring seals
  • Replaceable, abrasion-resistant AR 400 liner to minimize wear
  • Chain guard to protect the operator and machine from flying debris

The attachment is factory set to match each carrier’s specified pressure and flow.

The new SK Drum Mulcher OD Pro X is the first in a series of high-performance mulching tools set to be launched by Diamond Mowers this year. Enhancements to the company’s depth control drum, along with a low-flow skid drum, a boom drum, and excavator drum specifically designed for use with midi excavators will be introduced in the coming months.

Diamond offers a 72-hour parts shipping guarantee on its most common parts and a one-year warranty. 

