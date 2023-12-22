Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. plans to open the Zero Emission EV-Lab, a collaborative research facility focused on achieving zero emissions at work sites, in Ichikawa, Japan, in May 2024.

Hitachi-manufactured battery-powered excavators (2-ton, 5-ton, 8-ton, and 13-ton models) and other related construction equipment will be available at the lab, in addition to partner-developed mobile energy storage systems.

Official lab partners include Isuzu Motors, Itochu Corporation and Kyushu Electric Power Co. In October, Hitachi signed an agreement with Kyushu to collaborate on mobile energy storage solutions for the Japanese market and with Itochu and Alfen B.V. for the sale and rental of mobile energy storage systems for the European market.

The facility will feature demonstration areas to simulate sites where electrically powered construction machinery and equipment are in operation, along with a communication area where visitors can exchange opinions and ideas. Hitachi says the facility will enable customers and partners from around the world to explore the challenges and possibilities of achieving zero emissions at construction sites.

For zero-emissions jobsites to become a reality, Hitachi recognizes that the development of charging equipment and other infrastructure must be introduced alongside electric construction equipment. Going forward, Hitachi Construction Machinery plans to further accelerate collaborative creation with partners at the Zero Emissions EV-Lab to achieve zero emissions from all operations at construction sites.