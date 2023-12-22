Hitachi Construction Machinery to Open Electric Vehicle Research Facility in Japan

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Dec 22, 2023
Hitachi's Zero Emission EV Lab
Conceptual rendering of Hitachi's Zero Emission EV Lab
Hitachi

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. plans to open the Zero Emission EV-Lab, a collaborative research facility focused on achieving zero emissions at work sites, in Ichikawa, Japan, in May 2024.

Hitachi-manufactured battery-powered excavators (2-ton, 5-ton, 8-ton, and 13-ton models) and other related construction equipment will be available at the lab, in addition to partner-developed mobile energy storage systems.

Official lab partners include Isuzu Motors, Itochu Corporation and Kyushu Electric Power Co. In October, Hitachi signed an agreement with Kyushu to collaborate on mobile energy storage solutions for the Japanese market and with Itochu and Alfen B.V. for the sale and rental of mobile energy storage systems for the European market.

The facility will feature demonstration areas to simulate sites where electrically powered construction machinery and equipment are in operation, along with a communication area where visitors can exchange opinions and ideas. Hitachi says the facility will enable customers and partners from around the world to explore the challenges and possibilities of achieving zero emissions at construction sites.

For zero-emissions jobsites to become a reality, Hitachi recognizes that the development of charging equipment and other infrastructure must be introduced alongside electric construction equipment. Going forward, Hitachi Construction Machinery plans to further accelerate collaborative creation with partners at the Zero Emissions EV-Lab to achieve zero emissions from all operations at construction sites. 

Related Stories
Through a partnership, LeeBoy is using Portable Electric’s Volstack 30k E-charger to provide an emissions-free onsite charging solution for the 8520C E-Paver or other electrified equipment.
Battery electric
LeeBoy, Portable Electric Working to Electrify Asphalt Paving
Toyota EPU concept electric pickup truck
Battery electric
Toyota Gives Glimpse of Concept EPU Electric Pickup Truck
Volvo Construction Equipment electric machine and charger
Battery electric
Volvo CE Releases Brand-Agnostic Protocol for Charging Electric Construction Equipment
Introducing ClearSky Smart Fleet™ from JLG®
Partner Insights
Introducing ClearSky Smart Fleet™ from JLG®
Top Stories
Leeboy_electric_Paver 8520C
Roadbuilding equipment
Top Roadbuilding Equipment of 2023: Pavers, Planers, Rollers & More
New pavers, compactors, cold planers, motor graders – even an electric paver – and innovations in screeds and pothole repair.
Deere 145 X-Tier electric excavator
Technology
Top Tech Stories of 2023: Attention on Alternative Power
brothers Stuart and Michael Frost pose on back of paver
Construction Equipment
Equipment World's Top 10 Stories of 2023: Innovation Leads the Way
Kioti TL750 compact track loader
Compact Track Loaders
Kioti's Long-Awaited Compact Loaders Make Their Debut
Heavy Equipment Maintenance Checklist
Featured Sponsor
Heavy Equipment Maintenance Checklist
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
2024 Fleet Technology Trend Report
The 2024 Fleet Technology Trends Report reveals key data showing how GPS solutions are helping fleets overcome challenges, promote safety and streamline operations. Download the report to find out more!
DownloadView All