Link-Belt parent company Sumitomo Corporation has signed a supply agreement with Electrovaya for lithium-ion battery modules, the companies said on April 29.

The partners have already started introducing Electrovaya products to OEMs and potential customers, primarily in the Asia-Pacific region. Electrovaya’s low — or high-voltage Infinity Battery Systems are designed for material handling, buses, trucks, mining vehicles and defense applications.

Sumitomo also has a longstanding excavator licensing agreement with CNH Industrial, maker of Case and New Holland Construction Equipment. According to the release, the initial agreement could snowball into subsequent contracts.

“We are excited to work with Electrovaya, who has a unique and specific character of lithium-ion battery products. We are ready to work together for our future growth with Electrovaya” said Sumitomo Corporation Power & Mobility, a 100% subsidiary of Sumitomo Corporation.

“We are very pleased with the growing relationship with Sumitomo Corporation Power and Mobility and are excited about the opportunities that we are jointly working towards,” said Dr. Raj DasGupta, CEO of Electrovaya. “We believe that our competitive advantages with respect to safety and cycle life continue to provide a key benefit for heavy-duty electrified applications. SCPM is well connected to major OEMs and customers and we believe the relationship greatly enhances the Company’s sales reach and ability to serve these large market opportunities.”

Electrovaya has two facilities in Mississauga, Ontario, and a planned 137,000-square-foot gigafactory in Jamestown, New York. Mass production is expected to start in 2026.