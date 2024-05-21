Link-Belt Parent Sumitomo Inks Lithium-Ion Battery Agreement with Electrovaya

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
May 21, 2024
Link-Belt 220 X4S excavator dumping dirt
Link-Belt's excavator partnership with Sumitomo dates back to the 1960s.
Link-Belt

Link-Belt parent company Sumitomo Corporation has signed a supply agreement with Electrovaya for lithium-ion battery modules, the companies said on April 29.

The partners have already started introducing Electrovaya products to OEMs and potential customers, primarily in the Asia-Pacific region. Electrovaya’s low — or high-voltage Infinity Battery Systems are designed for material handling, buses, trucks, mining vehicles and defense applications.

Sumitomo also has a longstanding excavator licensing agreement with CNH Industrial, maker of Case and New Holland Construction Equipment. According to the release, the initial agreement could snowball into subsequent contracts.

“We are excited to work with Electrovaya, who has a unique and specific character of lithium-ion battery products. We are ready to work together for our future growth with Electrovaya” said Sumitomo Corporation Power & Mobility, a 100% subsidiary of Sumitomo Corporation.

“We are very pleased with the growing relationship with Sumitomo Corporation Power and Mobility and are excited about the opportunities that we are jointly working towards,” said Dr. Raj DasGupta, CEO of Electrovaya. “We believe that our competitive advantages with respect to safety and cycle life continue to provide a key benefit for heavy-duty electrified applications. SCPM is well connected to major OEMs and customers and we believe the relationship greatly enhances the Company’s sales reach and ability to serve these large market opportunities.”

Electrovaya has two facilities in Mississauga, Ontario, and a planned 137,000-square-foot gigafactory in Jamestown, New York. Mass production is expected to start in 2026.

Related Stories
electric vehicle charging stations lined up in parking lot stock photo
Battery electric
$623M Awarded to Build EV Charging Stations – See How Much Your State Gets
Hitachi's Zero Emission EV Lab
Battery electric
Hitachi Construction Machinery to Open Electric Vehicle Research Facility in Japan
Through a partnership, LeeBoy is using Portable Electric’s Volstack 30k E-charger to provide an emissions-free onsite charging solution for the 8520C E-Paver or other electrified equipment.
Battery electric
LeeBoy, Portable Electric Working to Electrify Asphalt Paving
How to Manage Your Rising Fuel Costs
Partner Insights
How to Manage Your Rising Fuel Costs
Top Stories
collection of struck mini dozers tractors on lawn
Collectors Corner
Stuck on Struck Mini Dozers – Big Collection Focuses on Small Machines
Since its first ads in Popular Mechanics in 1967, Struck has been churning out mini dozers for DIYers like Jeff Malmberg, its largest collector.
Maxresdefault 664b5039d01ed
Excavators
Video: A Closer Look at Develon’s First “X” Model Excavator, the DX225LC-7X
volvo compact wheel loaders filling bucket from dirt pile
Compact equipment
Volvo Launches Next-Gen L30, L35 Compact Wheel Loaders
Case CE 651G Wheel Loader.
Wheel Loaders
Case CE Expands Wheel Loader Range with New 651G
Selecting the Correct Construction Tire Solution
Featured Sponsor
Selecting the Correct Construction Tire Solution
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Selecting the Correct Construction Tire Solution
Tires are a major component of operating cost in any construction application. The selection process can seem daunting, but the procedure is a simple, straightforward series of steps.
DownloadView All