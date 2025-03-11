Kubota's New MX4900: A Large, Cabbed Tractor with a Lower Price

Jordanne Waldschmidt
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Mar 11, 2025
kubota mx4900 utility tractor
Kubota

The MX4900 expands Kubota’s lineup of MX series utility tractors, offering more than 50 horsepower at the series' lowest price for a cabbed model.

The MX4900 will be available at authorized Kubota dealers in spring, starting at an MSRP of $32,012 for the power unit only. A turf tire option is available for municipal fleets.

“We’re hitting a lot of ‘wish list’ items with the introduction of the MX4900: not only is it the largest chassis with an HST (hydrostatic transmission) that Kubota offers, but this model now includes a lower horsepower offering in both a ROPS and cab machine, placing it at a more competitive price point for the customer seeking the capabilities of a machine this size,” said Tyler Weyenberg, Kubota product manager, utility tractors.

Two transmission options are available: a gear drive paired with a 50.3-horsepower turbocharged engine with eight forward and eight reverse speeds, or an HST with a 51.8-horsepower turbocharged engine and three-range speed. Both Kubota diesel engines feature a common rail system and an electronically controlled, direct fuel-injection system to meet emissions regulations.

Available in both ROPS and cab models, the MX4900 features simplified ergonomic controls, a spacious operator station and an optional suspension air-ride seat. The cab model also offers heat and air conditioning, rubber floor mats, optional armrests, an optional rear defogger and rear wiper, and optional dealer-installed LED lighting kits.  

Kubota’s available LA1065A front loader is performance-matched to the tractor. It offers a high lift capacity, lift height and breakout force for heavy-duty jobs. Simultaneous lift and dump capabilities of the loader and bucket help improve productivity. A standard two-lever quick coupler allows for easy attachment changes. 

