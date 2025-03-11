The MX4900 expands Kubota’s lineup of MX series utility tractors, offering more than 50 horsepower at the series' lowest price for a cabbed model.

The MX4900 will be available at authorized Kubota dealers in spring, starting at an MSRP of $32,012 for the power unit only. A turf tire option is available for municipal fleets.

“We’re hitting a lot of ‘wish list’ items with the introduction of the MX4900: not only is it the largest chassis with an HST (hydrostatic transmission) that Kubota offers, but this model now includes a lower horsepower offering in both a ROPS and cab machine, placing it at a more competitive price point for the customer seeking the capabilities of a machine this size,” said Tyler Weyenberg, Kubota product manager, utility tractors.

Two transmission options are available: a gear drive paired with a 50.3-horsepower turbocharged engine with eight forward and eight reverse speeds, or an HST with a 51.8-horsepower turbocharged engine and three-range speed. Both Kubota diesel engines feature a common rail system and an electronically controlled, direct fuel-injection system to meet emissions regulations.

Available in both ROPS and cab models, the MX4900 features simplified ergonomic controls, a spacious operator station and an optional suspension air-ride seat. The cab model also offers heat and air conditioning, rubber floor mats, optional armrests, an optional rear defogger and rear wiper, and optional dealer-installed LED lighting kits.

Kubota’s available LA1065A front loader is performance-matched to the tractor. It offers a high lift capacity, lift height and breakout force for heavy-duty jobs. Simultaneous lift and dump capabilities of the loader and bucket help improve productivity. A standard two-lever quick coupler allows for easy attachment changes.