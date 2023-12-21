Kioti’s New HX Series Utility Tractors are its Most Powerful Yet

Kioti says its new HX9010C and HX1151C utility tractors are its most powerful yet, delivering 90 and 115 horsepower, respectively.

Both HX Series models are equipped with Kioti’s four-cylinder diesel engine. A power boost feature gives 9% more PTO horsepower and torque for heavy applications or travel, raising the rated PTO to 76.7 horsepower on the HX9010C and 91.5 horsepower on the HX1151C. The 10,230-pound machines have a lift capacity of 8,000 pounds 24-inch aft of hitch.

The HX tractors include a heavy-duty front axle with standard planetary drives and a limited-slip differential. Kioti says this axle design provides durability and increased traction over open-differential designs, regardless of operating conditions.

With the electronic hitch, operators can tune the hitch to the application without leaving the seat. Operators can easily adjust speed, hitch operating range, draft settings and engagement position for the Auto PTO feature.

The spacious climate-controlled cabin offers both comfort and visibility. Kioti gave the cab a deluxe air suspension seat with fore and aft adjustment, swivel and a heated lower cushion. The standard instructor seat allows for on-the-job training without impacting comfort, visibility or machine operation.

The steering wheel tilts and telescopes. Controls are ergonomic and placed close to the operator for increased efficiency. Other features include a contemporary hood and headlights design and an optional grill guard for added protection. Service points are easily accessible for routine maintenance.

The HX models are available now at authorized Kioti dealers in the U.S. and Canada.