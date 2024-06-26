Bobcat has added utility tractors to its portfolio with the introduction of three all-new models built for heavy-duty work and easy operation.

The UT6066, UT6566 and UT6573 range from 66 to 73 horsepower and are powered by turbocharged, Tier 4 Final diesel engines. The 12x12, three-range powershuttle transmission enables easy direction changes without having to step onto a clutch pedal, according to Bobcat.

The UT6066 has an open operator station. A climate-controlled cab comes standard on the UT6566 and UT6573. Wide glass panels offer panoramic visibility, including an unobstructed view of the three-point hitch for monitoring implement performance.

Power steering helps reduce operator fatigue, and the tilt function enables operators to adjust the steering wheel to a comfortable position. All controls, gauges and buttons are ergonomically designed and positioned for ease of use. Other standard features include window defrost, a fully adjustable seat and LED lights.

The tractors can travel up to 19.9 mph. Bobcat says the tractors provide long component life, easy service access and simple maintenance, as well as reduced noise and vibration for operators. The tractor’s one-piece hood stands nearly perpendicular to the engine compartment when open for full accessibility to major service points. The engine oil drain, fill and checks, hydraulic oil fill, fuel fill, fuel filter, battery and axle fills are all within easy reach.

“Designed with intuitive, operator-friendly controls, Bobcat utility tractors are dependable, easy to operate, and highly versatile machines that maximize performance and productivity,” said Jonathan Widmer, Bobcat senior product specialist. “There’s less demand on operators so they can focus more on leaving behind great results, whether they’re putting an implement to work or moving material with the tractor’s loader.”

Bobcat

For digging, dirt moving, loading and carrying applications, the Bobcat FL10 front-end loader is available as an option. The bucket is 6 feet 9 inches wide, and the loader has a lift height of 10 feet 9 inches.

The tractors come with the Bobcat Bob-Tach attachment mounting system for quick and easy attachment changes and an integrated hydraulic valve for powered attachment operations. The mechanical, self-leveling loader keeps pallet forks level throughout the full range of motion and minimizes bucket spillage.

Bobcat utility tractors feature a standard rear power take-off (PTO) that can be used in two modes: 540 rpm or 540E. 540 is used in first gear, achieving 540 rpm at a 2500-rpm engine speed for maximum power. The fuel-saving 540E mode is used in second gear and generates 540 rpm with the engine running at 1800 rpm.

The Category 2, 3-point hitch enables the use of both non-powered and PTO-powered implements. The telescopic lower links and stabilizers allow for one person implement changes, without the need for tools. Standard rear-remote hydraulics further enhance these tractors’ implement versatility. A second and third valve are optional. Operators can engage the PTO with just the push and turn of a button.

Other performance-enhancing features include:

PTO Cruise enables operators to maintain consistent PTO power when the engine’s load conditions change.

enables operators to maintain consistent PTO power when the engine’s load conditions change. Draft Control helps maintain the desired implement height, raising the implement only when required to prevent tire slippage or engine stall.

helps maintain the desired implement height, raising the implement only when required to prevent tire slippage or engine stall. Four-Wheel Drive engages at the push of a button.

engages at the push of a button. Loader Floatation allows the loader attachment to follow the ground contour.

Bobcat re-entered the tractor market in 2019 and also offers subcompact tractors, compact tractors and articulating tractors. The new utility tractors will be available at select Bobcat dealerships this summer.

Bobcat



Quick Specs:

UT6066

Operating Weight: 5,440 pounds

Engine horsepower: 66.4 horsepower

Lift capacity at 24 inches behind lift point: 3,898 pounds

PTO horsepower: 53.6 horsepower

Loader Lift Height: 10' 9"

UT6566

Operating Weight: 5,830 pounds

Engine horsepower: 66.4 horsepower

Lift capacity at 24 inches behind lift point: 3,898 pounds

PTO horsepower: 51.1 horsepower

Loader Lift Height: 10' 9"

UT6573