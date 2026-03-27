Manitou Unveils Its First All-Electric Compact Telehandler, the MTA 519e

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Don McLoud
Mar 27, 2026
Manitou's new electric MTA 519e compact telehandler has a universal skid steer mount for running a variety of attachments.
Manitou's new electric MTA 519e compact telehandler has a universal skid steer mount for running a variety of attachments.
Manitou

Manitou has launched a new all-electric compact telehandler for the U.S. market, the MTA 519e, with a lift height of 19 feet and the ability to run skid steer attachments.

Manitou released its diesel-powered compact MTA 519 in 2024, and now its new battery-powered version is set for deliveries in the U.S. in the second quarter.

The MTA 519e represents Manitou’s first 100% electric fixed-boom telescopic handler for the construction industry.

Telehandler Mta 519 E Manitou 2The battery-powered model gets the same 19-foot-1 lift height and 5,500-pound load capacity as the diesel version. It runs on a 33 kWh-capacity lithium-ion battery without the emissions and noise of its internal-combustion counterpart.

The battery system reduces maintenance by 56% compared to diesel and uses 30% less hydraulic oil, the company says.

The battery has a 5-hour runtime of continuous operation and can be partially charged for extra power on the job. It has an onboard charger. The battery system is centrally placed on the telehandler for increased stability.

Manitou says the model is ideal for indoor construction and is tailored to the North American market with a new cab and a specialized joystick. Though it can be used indoors, it is also an all-terrain telehandler, Manitou says.

It comes with a universal skid steer connection for running a variety of attachments. Its Harmoney dashboard is designed for “secure, simplified operation” and has “driver assistance,” according to Manitou.

Telehandler Mta 519 E Manitou 3Other standard features include:

  • Enclosed cab with heating and air conditioning.
  • Simultaneous boom movements.
  • Two power modes: Standard and Boost.
  • Adjustable, telescopic steering column.
  • Rear and roof wiper.
  • LED front road lights.
  • LED front and rear work lights.

The telehandler is manufactured in France. And adding to its lower carbon footprint, the 519e is being transported to the U.S. by the world’s largest sailing cargo ship, the Neoliner. Manitou says that by using wind energy, the Neoliner reduces carbon emissions by up to 80% compared to conventional vessels.

Telehandler Mta 519 E Manitou 4Manitou MTA 519e Telehandler Specs

  • Max capacity: 5,512 lbs.
  • Max lift height: 19’ 2”
  • Max outreach: 11’
  • Max travel speed: 12 mph
  • Hydraulics: 22 gpm @ 3,408 psi
  • Weight: 10,483 lbs.
  • Dimensions: 12’ 7” (L) x 5’ 11” (W) x 6’ 4” (H)
  • Ground clearance: 1’ 1”
  • Max torque: 148 ft.-lbs.
  • Battery energy: 35 kWh
  • Battery capacity: 348 Ah
  • Battery voltage: 100 V
  • Charger power/ phase / current type: 3 kW / single phase / AC

 To see all of the products and technologies unveiled at ConExpo 2026, check out our show coverage page here.

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