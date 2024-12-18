JLG Intros Redesigned 519 Telehandler with 5,500-Pound Lift Capacity

JLG 519 Telehandler
JLG

JLG has unveiled its new 519 telehandler, a redesigned version of the G5-18A with improved performance and enhanced comfort.

The 519 offers a 5,500-pound lift capacity, 18 feet 7 inches of lift height and 10 feet 10 inches of forward reach. The telehandler’s tight turning radius, narrow width and low machine height enable increased maneuverability on tight jobsites.   

“The 519 will be a valuable asset for rental companies, commercial and residential construction firms and independent contractors, like masons and homebuilders, working in pick-and-place applications that require precision handling of job site materials,” says John Boehme, senior product manager, JLG. “With its enhanced capabilities and technology, this new model is positioned to compete effectively in the 5,500-pound  telehandler market.”

New features include:

  • Improved Load Chart: The working zone at maximum lift capacity and forward reach has been expanded.
  • Advanced Control System: The new control system enables options including Load Stability Indication (LSI), Seatbelt Engagement and Operator Presence (SEAOP) and improved ClearSky Smart Fleet diagnostics.
  • Optimized Engine Performance: The 519 is powered by a 60-horsepower Deutz diesel engine with up to a 20% improvement in fuel efficiency.
  • Multifunction Joystick: The electric-over-hydraulic joystick offers greater versatility with auxiliary hydraulic function and attachment tilt capabilities.
  • Redesigned Cab: The more spacious cab includes added comfort and safety options like air conditioning and a multifunction display with a backup camera and electronic load charts.
  • Increased Serviceability: Fewer hydraulic hoses and fittings enhance serviceability by minimizing potential leak points.

Like the G5-18A, the 519 comes equipped with a universal skid steer adapter, allowing operators to use various attachments, including carriages, forks, buckets, hooks and work platforms.

Quick Specs

  • Maximum Lift Capacity: 5,500 lbs.
  • Maximum Lift Height: 18 ft. 7 in.
  • Maximum Reach: 10 ft. 10 in. 


