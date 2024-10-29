Bobcat says its all-new TL623 telehandler may be compact in size, but it’s big on performance and features.

The 12,191-pound toolcarrier comes decked out with five operation modes, four steering modes and multi-attachment versatility. It has a 6,000-pound lift capacity and a lift height of 23 feet.

The TL623 runs on a 74-horsepower Tier 4 Final, turbo-charged engine that does not require a diesel particulate filter or selective catalyst reduction. Automatic ride control reduces material spillage and allows for travel speeds up to 18.3 mph.

Operation modes are as follows:

ECO – allows operators to maintain hydraulic performance without using the engine’s full power.

allows operators to maintain hydraulic performance without using the engine’s full power. Smooth drive – ideal for traveling across the jobsite with mild acceleration and deceleration while carrying loads.

ideal for traveling across the jobsite with mild acceleration and deceleration while carrying loads. Dynamic drive – increases the responsiveness of the telehandler’s acceleration and deceleration for traveling between tasks.

increases the responsiveness of the telehandler’s acceleration and deceleration for traveling between tasks. Flex drive – allows the operator to manage the engine speed independently from travel speed.

allows the operator to manage the engine speed independently from travel speed. Advanced attachment control – allows for full auxiliary hydraulic performance.

Operators can switch between all-wheel, front-wheel, crab and semi-crab steer modes when maneuvering around the jobsite.

Comfort and Operability

The high-visibility and ergonomically designed cab features a standard air-suspension seat, HVAC system and 5-inch LCD display panel. All Bobcat telehandler cabs tested to Roll-Over Protection Structure (ROPS) and Falling Object Protective Structure (FOPS) level II standards.

A single joystick with fingertip control access lets the operator manage the travel direction, lift and tilt functions, boom extension and auxiliary hydraulics. On the front side of the joystick, the directional switch for forward, neutral and reverse can be operated with the index finger. The two-speed travel switch, lift-arm float, boom extension, machine function settings and auxiliary hydraulics are located on the rear of the joystick.

The Bobcat Smart Handling system adjusts the speed of boom movement via the joystick control, while the 7-Pin Attachment Control Device offers additional control over select attachments. The Power Bob-Tach mounting system lets operators quickly switch between pallet forks, buckets, grapples, snowblowers and other attachments.

The TL623 is designed with a low-profile boom that, in its lowest position, sits below the operator’s eye level. Front, top and rear window wipers and mirrors on the operator’s left and right provide added visibility when working in confined areas. An optional rear mirror kit, rear view camera kit and boom work light kit are also available.

Serviceability

The TL623 is built with a box-welded frame for enhanced rigidity and a low center of gravity for stability. The shielded bottom plate protects vital components, while the engine, cooling system and critical components are located within the center of the chassis to reduce wear and tear.

Routine service points, filters and other engine components are easily accessible for regular maintenance.

The TL623 starts at $116,397 and will be available at Bobcat dealerships across North America in Q4 2024.

Quick Specs