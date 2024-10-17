JLG’s new ultra-compact E313 Electric Telehandler offers enough emissions-free power to lift up to 3,500 pounds for loading and unloading trucks, moving materials or working at height in single-story buildings.

The battery-powered telehandler has a 13-foot 1-inch maximum lift height, a 5-foot 8-inch forward reach and a top travel speed of 9.3 mph.

JLG designed the E313 Electric for all-terrain and off-road use for indoor construction, urban, residential and municipal projects where zero emissions and reduced noise are required.

Key features include:

18.6-kWh electrical system with six "maintenance-free" 48V lithium-ion batteries.

Up to four hours of continuous operation, or extended intermittent use.

Dual on-board battery chargers with 110V and 220V charging adapters.

Electric drive motors eliminate the need for fuel or oil, reducing maintenance and operating costs.

Two-speed electric transmission with high-speed, two-wheel drive and low-speed, four-wheel drive.

Two-wheel rear pivot power steering resulting in less ground disturbance.

A regenerative braking system generates power back into the batteries while minimizing brake wear.

The Load Stability Indication (LSI) system uses color-coded lights that display forward load capacity to reduce the risk of overloading.

The Seatbelt Engagement and Operator Presence system features a hi-vis orange seatbelt, visual and audible alarms and limited machine functions for added safety.

An integrated electronic display for real-time electrification data and fault codes.

A single, multifunction joystick for easy control.

The E313 Electric is equipped with a standard universal skid steer coupler system, which allows it to use telehandler and skid steer loader attachments, including carriages, forks and buckets. It also has an integrated hitch for hauling tools around the job.

JLG's ClearSky Smart Fleet management system proactively monitors equipment health, machine utilization and other performance data.

A diesel engine model, the JLG 313, is also available and shares the same performance specs except for speed. The 313 has a maximum travel speed of 12.4 mph.

Quick Specs