Rotational capability means you can place the machine once and work on multiple parts of the site without repositioning.

When you’re working high off the ground the last thing you want to do is spend time adjusting the machine far below you. To make your work at altitude more productive, JLG has introduced three new rotating telehandler models, the R1370, R1385 and R11100.

Long popular in Europe, rotating telehandlers serve as three-in-one machines: a conventional telehandler, mobile elevating work platform and rough terrain crane with both horizontal and vertical lift-and-place capabilities. “Rotating telehandlers offer the ability to place the machine in a fixed position and reach multiple areas of the site, which means less repositioning and a reduction in machine traffic,” says Rogerio dos Santos, vice president of engineering, JLG.

JLG’s new machines can move loads weighing from 11,000 to 13,000 pounds and place them with max reach heights from 67 to 97 feet. The three have nearly identical base configurations, but the R1370 and R1385 use four-section booms. The bigger R11100 carries its cargo with a five-section boom. All boom sections, regardless of model, are cylinder- and chain-driven, which gives you higher reach and greater lift capacity.

Horizontal and vertical reach

The 360-degree continuous rotation of the upper frame on these models enables both horizontal and vertical lift-and-place operations, helping you work uninterrupted in places where it’s difficult to maneuver a traditional telehandler. Front and rear scissor-style outriggers with automatic leveling jacks, enable you to position the machine and level the frame up to six degrees to compensate for uneven terrain.

The R1370 runs on a 134-horsepower Perkins diesel engine. The R1385 and R11100 are equipped with 168-horsepower FPT engines. All three models feature a two-speed, stop-to-shift hydrostatic transmission for a smoother ride over uneven terrain. Foam-filled tires come standard, but pneumatic tires are optional in two different treads.

Attachments

If your work calls for specialized tools, the JLG rotating telehandlers offer 13 types of attachments. The more popular ones include work platforms, crane jibs and winches, standard and rotating carriages, forks, buckets, truss booms and coupler-mounted hooks.

Standard and continuous auxiliary hydraulics come on all three models with optional dual-auxiliary hydraulics available to power multi-function attachments. A hydraulic coupler is also available to make it easier to switch attachments. Soft stop and finely tuned controls slow the boom at the end of its stroke for precise lifting and control of loads.

Computer controlled

Three electronic technologies boost safety and make it easier to operate the new machines. The Automatic Attachment Recognition System recognizes the attachment at the end of the boom, alerts the operator for confirmation and then displays the appropriate load chart. The Load Management Information System indicates whether the load is compliant and prevents operation that violates the load chart boundaries. And the Load Stability Indicator limits the telehandler’s functionality when a load nears maximum capacity.

Operator work space

JLG’s rotating telehandlers come with enclosed cabs, air conditioning and a secondary heating unit. An adjustable suspension seat and steering column with integrated armrests keeps you comfortable on those long workdays.

Additional safety enhancements include a white noise backup alarm system, a reversing camera and lighting package as standard equipment, plus optional work lights for low-light situations.