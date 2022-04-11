JLG's low-level access lift line, which includes the EcoLift50 and 70 models, as well as the 830P and 1030P push-around models, is now available to purchase online via Online Express.

If you’re ready to let go of your ladder or scaffolding, JLG is now making it easier to purchase its EcoLift 50 and EcoLift 70 low-level access lifts, as well as its push-around 830P and 1030P models, by offering them online.

Suited for interior maintenance, facility management and fit-out and finish work, the lifts provide a safer way to work at heights below 20 feet, the company says.

The products' platform heights range from 4 feet 11 inches to 13 feet 3 inches, and working heights are 10 feet 11 inches to 19 feet 3 inches. “And all models weigh less than 1,000 pounds, which makes them suitable for use on sensitive flooring and able to be pushed or rolled into place and between work areas, with no assembly or disassembly required,” says Jennifer Stiansen, JLG’s director of marketing.

JLG says these machines are designed to reduce strain on the body and lessen the risk of injuries caused by climbing up and down a ladder with tools and materials, then extending to reach the work area while maintaining three points of contact.

“JLG’s low-level access lifts offer the user a 360-degree range of motion and the use of both hands while working from a spacious platform, which reduces the risk of fatigue-related slips, trips and falls,” Stiansen adds.

Using a simple "Buy Now" button on JLG’s Online Express retail store, customers can buy low-level access products and get them shipped directly to their facility.

“With today’s around-the-clock, on-demand buying environment, both B2B and B2C customers have come to expect organizations to offer the same seamless buying experience as leading online retailers. Having the 24/7 convenience to order what they need, when they need it, is now table stakes when it comes to e-commerce,” says Stiansen.