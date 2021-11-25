Genie’s New GTH-1056 Lifts More for Less Cost

Tom Jackson
Nov 25, 2021
Genie GTH-1056 has a lower TCO, more lift capacity and a stronger design.
Genie updates its GTH-1056 telehandler to make it stronger, more productive and less expensive to own.
Genie

How do you make a popular design even better? Genie set out three goals to meet with its new GTH-1056 telehandler. It had to deliver a lower cost of ownership, more lift capacity and a stronger design.

Based on the features found in the older GTH-636 and GTH-846 models, the GTH-1056 offers a boom and chassis that is 30 percent stronger than previous models. The boom’s mid-point pivot uses a single lift cylinder combined with a wider, stiffer horsehead to efficiently transfer weight in high-stress applications, such as handling pipe or suspended loads.

The GTH-1056 lifts up to 5,000 pounds to a height of 56 feet 7 inches and 3,000 pounds at a maximum reach of 42 feet. A 120-horsepower Deutz engine and four-speed transmission serve as the muscle behind this machine. The combo gives you 23,110 pounds of drawbar pull and a top speed of 18 mph.

There’s also a 74-horsepower Deutz engine option with a three-speed powershift transmission or continuously variable transmission. According to the company, the 74-horsepower version delivers performance on par with the larger engine but offers a lower cost and better fuel efficiency. And because it runs without the need for regular refills of diesel exhaust fluid, the 74-horsepower version reduces maintenance time.

Genie’s A/T hybrid tires improve traction on its new telehandler.Large tread bars in the middle add durability and aggressive tread blocks on the edges improve traction with Genie’s A/T hybrid tires.GenieTo keep you moving through wet or muddy soil conditions, the GTH-1056 delivers power to the wheels through limited slip differentials on both the front and rear axles that automatically deliver torque to the wheels that are slipping. 

Tires are always a big part of the operating costs of any machine. To help keep this cost low, Genie developed a new Enduro A/T hybrid tread design for the GTH-1056. The tread pattern on the tire combines the best characteristics of rock lug tires and conventional rough-terrain tires. A wide center bar resists wear on hard surfaces, and self-cleaning outer lugs power through soft, muddy ground without becoming clogged. According to the company, its Enduro A/T tires also provide one-third longer wear before replacement is needed.

Improved hose routing, chain retention, slide-in wear pads and hydraulics-free axles also reduce maintenance costs.

