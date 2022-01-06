The new Bobcat TL619 telehandler is a multipurpose machine for construction, landscaping, snow removal and many other jobs.

It features a cab that has been redesigned for comfort, a turbocharged engine and easy-access service points. Bobcat also gave it a combination of power and agility to match the task, be it lifting, stacking, backfilling or reaching.

The TL619 has a load capacity of 5,500 pounds and a lift height of 19 feet. With an optional add-on counterweight, operators can extend the telehandler’s rated capacity throughout the lift cycle to reduce repetitive tasks and complete jobs faster.

The 74-horsepower Tier 4 Final engine delivers high torque and achieves emissions compliance without the use of a diesel particulate filter or selective catalyst reduction. The new engine delivers reliable cold-weather starting and features that make maintenance and service more convenient, Bobcat says.

BobcatFive operation modes give operators increased versatility:

Eco mode allows the operator to maintain hydraulic performance without using the engine’s full power – working with lower rpms, less noise and less fuel.

Smooth Drive is ideal for maneuvering across jobsites with mild acceleration and deceleration while carrying loads.

Dynamic Drive increases the responsiveness of the telehandler’s acceleration and deceleration for traveling between tasks.

Flex Drive allows the operator to manage the engine speed independently from travel speed.

Advanced Attachment Control allows for full auxiliary hydraulic performance.

R-Series styling

The TL619 was designed to incorporate sleek and efficient Bobcat R-Series styling and enhanced visibility. The low-profile boom sits below the operator's eye level for an open view of the surroundings. The redesigned engine basket sits lower for an increased line of sight.

Front, top and rear window wipers help keep windows free of debris and precipitation. Multiple mirrors on the operator’s left and right provide added visibility when working in confined areas. An optional rear mirror kit, rearview camera kit, and boom work light kit also are available.

BobcatOther features include a suspension seat, HVAC system, and an automotive-style instrument panel that is similar across R-Series machines. The cab is designed and tested to Roll-Over Protection Structure (ROPS) and Falling Object Protective Structure (FOPS) level II standards.

A single intuitive joystick controls travel direction, lift and tilt, boom extension and auxiliary hydraulics. This allows operators to control several functions at the same time and from one control point, enabling more precise control and higher productivity without having to remove their hand from the joystick, the company says.

On the front side of the joystick, the directional switch for forward, neutral and reverse can be operated with the index finger. The two-speed travel switch, lift-arm float, boom extension, machine function settings, and auxiliary hydraulics are on the rear of the joystick.



