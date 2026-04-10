Media Brands
For owner-operators
For trucking professionals
For contractors
For dealers and distributors
For news on clean trucking
For landscapers
Data Solutions
Identifying active trucking fleets
Construction market intelligence
Equipment valuation data
Heavy equipment data & analytics
Motor carrier risk assessment
Specs, VIN decoding and values

Liebherr Upgrades LR 1400.1 SX Crawler Crane with Derrick Equipment, New Safety Features

Ben Thorpe Headshot
Ben Thorpe
Apr 10, 2026
The LR 1400.1 SX crawler crane Liebherr showed at ConExpo 2026 was delivered to Maxim Crane Works in Turkey.
The LR 1400.1 SX crawler crane Liebherr showed at ConExpo 2026 was delivered to Maxim Crane Works in Turkey.
Liebherr

Taking up a large portion of Liebherr’s ConExpo 2026 booth was the LR 1400.1 SX crawler crane, which attendees saw for the first time with derrick equipment and suspended counterweights.

Driven by the need to expand the 612-horsepower LR 1400.1’s range of applications, these two upgrades boost the crane’s lifting capacity, particularly for heavy lifts when configured with long booms and luffing jibs.

Operators will be working with a 441-ton load capacity, 566-foot max hoist height, and 407-foot max radius.

Possible uses for the LR 1400.1 SX include infrastructure expansion with bridges and tunnels, stadium and factory construction with precast concrete or steel elements, the energy sector and lifting work on high buildings and barges. Ideal boom configuration can be determined with a lift simulation in advance via Liebherr’s Crane Planner 2.0 software.

The counterweight consists of a main and secondary counterweight, adjustable by a variable hydraulic extension device and made safer with position monitoring. The LR 1400.1 also offers additional counterweight when paired with Liebherr’s VarioTray technology, allowing operators to add slabs weighing 22,250 pounds without an auxiliary crane.

Increased Safety Focus

Liebherr has added a gradient travel aid for navigating slopes, which automatically calculates the crane’s center of gravity, provides permissible and actual gradient information, and alerts operators to potential danger.

A visualization tool provides real-time ground-pressure readings, comparing them to predetermined safety limits. Operators are able to reduce ground pressure with reduction plates in unsafe conditions to widen the LR 1400.1 SX’s ground contact.

The third added safety feature is Liebherr’s boom up-and-down assistant, which alerts operators when approaching the tipping border and instantly stops operation before conditions become unsafe. Operators are also able to move the LR 1400.1 SX’s main boom and jib winches together and fold the jib with one button while controlling the procedure’s speed with a single joystick.

Liebherr LR 1400.1 SX Crawler Crane Specs:

  • Max load capacity: 441 tons
  • Max hoist height: 566 feet
  • Max radius: 407 feet
  • Main boom, lightweight/heavyweight up to: 312 feet
  • Lattice jib up to: 370 feet
  • Central ballast: 114,640 pounds
  • Counterweight at superstructure: 330,693 pounds
  • Engine power: 612 horsepower
  • Driving speed: 0.8 mph
Related Stories
The LTM 1090-4.3 replaces the previous model in the lineup, the LTM 1090-4.2.
Cranes
Liebherr's Next-Gen LTM 1090-4.3 Mobile Crane Gets New Control System, Redesigned Cab
The crane collapse occurred October 24 at docks near 201 Rover St. in Everett, Massachusetts, according to the Everett Police Department.
Cranes
Crane Collapse Kills 2 Workers in Massachusetts
Franna At44 Us – Sept 2025
Cranes
Franna Introduces its Largest Pick-and-Carry Crane to North America
Sany’s New Excavator, First CTL & Machine Control?! ConExpo 2026 Walkaround
Partner Insights
Sany’s New Excavator, First CTL & Machine Control?! ConExpo 2026 Walkaround
Looking for your next job?
Careersingear.com is the go-to platform for the Trucking industry. Don’t just find the job you need; find the job you want with the company that wants you!
Top Stories
Construction Equiipment Tech Getty Pramate Polyamate
Market Pulse
2026 Tech & Spec Survey: A Deep Dive into Contractors’ Equipment Purchase Plans
With 83% of responding contractors planning to buy equipment, here's a look at the tech, specs, brands, criteria they're focused on.
Hyundai's new HT30 compact track loader will hit the market later this year.
Compact Track Loaders
Hyundai Gives Sneak Peek of New "Tool Carrier" Compact Track Loader, the HT30
Case Sl27 Tr Sal
Compact Wheel Loaders
Who Needs a Small Articulated Loader? — Find Out in Our 2026 Buyer’s Guide
Image00005
Compact Utility Loaders
Case CE Expands its Zero-Emissions Offering with TL100EV Electric Mini Track Loader
Hemisphere Creates Simple Machine Control Solutions
Featured Sponsor
Hemisphere Creates Simple Machine Control Solutions
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Inside the 2025-2026 State of Heavy-Duty Repair
Download the Free Report
DownloadView All