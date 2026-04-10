The LR 1400.1 SX crawler crane Liebherr showed at ConExpo 2026 was delivered to Maxim Crane Works in Turkey.

Taking up a large portion of Liebherr’s ConExpo 2026 booth was the LR 1400.1 SX crawler crane, which attendees saw for the first time with derrick equipment and suspended counterweights.

Driven by the need to expand the 612-horsepower LR 1400.1’s range of applications, these two upgrades boost the crane’s lifting capacity, particularly for heavy lifts when configured with long booms and luffing jibs.

Operators will be working with a 441-ton load capacity, 566-foot max hoist height, and 407-foot max radius.

Possible uses for the LR 1400.1 SX include infrastructure expansion with bridges and tunnels, stadium and factory construction with precast concrete or steel elements, the energy sector and lifting work on high buildings and barges. Ideal boom configuration can be determined with a lift simulation in advance via Liebherr’s Crane Planner 2.0 software.

The counterweight consists of a main and secondary counterweight, adjustable by a variable hydraulic extension device and made safer with position monitoring. The LR 1400.1 also offers additional counterweight when paired with Liebherr’s VarioTray technology, allowing operators to add slabs weighing 22,250 pounds without an auxiliary crane.

Increased Safety Focus

Liebherr has added a gradient travel aid for navigating slopes, which automatically calculates the crane’s center of gravity, provides permissible and actual gradient information, and alerts operators to potential danger.

A visualization tool provides real-time ground-pressure readings, comparing them to predetermined safety limits. Operators are able to reduce ground pressure with reduction plates in unsafe conditions to widen the LR 1400.1 SX’s ground contact.

The third added safety feature is Liebherr’s boom up-and-down assistant, which alerts operators when approaching the tipping border and instantly stops operation before conditions become unsafe. Operators are also able to move the LR 1400.1 SX’s main boom and jib winches together and fold the jib with one button while controlling the procedure’s speed with a single joystick.

Liebherr LR 1400.1 SX Crawler Crane Specs: