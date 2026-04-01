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Liebherr's Next-Gen LTM 1090-4.3 Mobile Crane Gets New Control System, Redesigned Cab

Ben Thorpe Headshot
Ben Thorpe
Apr 1, 2026
The LTM 1090-4.3 replaces the previous model in the lineup, the LTM 1090-4.2.
The LTM 1090-4.3 replaces the previous model in the lineup, the LTM 1090-4.2.
Liebherr

Among the new cranes Liebherr brought to show off at ConExpo 2026 was the LTM 1090-4.3, replacing the previous model and getting the LICCON3 control system.

The 110-ton mobile crane will replace the LTM 1090-4.2, which debuted at ConExpo 2017, and offers new software and programming language, faster data bus, more memory and improved performance, the company says.

Liebherr has also added a mobile operating and display unit Bluetooth terminal to the LTM 1090-4.3, which also comes standard with telemetry and fleet management compatibility.

The 449-horsepower Liebherr LTM 1090-4.3 comes in at 43.1 feet long and offers a telescopic boom range from 37 to 197 feet.

One feature maintained from the previous model is the “all-rounder” flexible four axles. Contractors will be able to drive at axle loads of 22,050, 26,450 and 35,275 pounds on both roads and jobsites with the aid of a standard quick-change ballast system.

By enabling the LTM 1090-4.3 to carry up to 19,400 pounds of counterweight at a 26,450-pound axle load, Liebherr says, contractors will save money by performing the majority of crane jobs without needing additional ballast.

New Cabin & Technology

The second major improvement compared to the previous model is the updated cab, including a new multi-function steering wheel, side roller blind for the driver’s door and a large touchscreen display that offers simpler data visualization. 

Liebherr has upgraded the HVAC system for the driver and crane operator cabs, including the ability to adjust settings automatically through a sun sensor.

Other standard features carried from its predecessor include ECOdrive and ECOmode for reduced fuel consumption and noise emissions, VarioBallast adjustable ballast radius tech and VarioBase variable support base tech.

Liebherr’s DynamicPerform clutch module reduces wear when starting and maneuvering the ZF TraXon transmission via an oil-cooled plate pack, the company says.

Other improvements on the LTM 1090-4.3 include:

  • Upgraded lighting package for the crane cab, superstructure, vehicle rear, front headlights, telescopic boom and fly jib now operable with LEDs.
  • Improved performance when telescopic boom is in extended or steep positions, aimed at improving assembly of tower cranes.
  • New Blind Spot Information System and Moving Off Information System support road safety.
  • Standard RemoteDrive control system for operating the LTM 1090-4.3 from outside the cab.
  • Optional central undercarriage lubrication system and digital tire pressure indicator.

Liebherr’s LICCON3 control system will be used in its future new crane models and is being adapted to existing models in addition to the LTM 1090-4.2.

Liebherr LTM 1090-4.3 Mobile Crane Specs

  • Max load capacity: 110 tons
  • Telescopic boom: 197 feet
  • Max hoist height: 249 feet
  • Max radius: 203 feet
  • Engine: Liebherr 6-Zylinder Diesel
  • Output: 449 horsepower
  • Total ballast: 49,600 pounds
  • Driving speed: 53 mph
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