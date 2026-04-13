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MEC Enters Carry-Deck Crane Market, Also Rolls Out New Boom and Scissor Lifts

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Don McLoud
Apr 13, 2026
MEC's new CD-9T diesel carry-deck crane
MEC's new CD-9T diesel carry-deck crane
MEC

MEC used ConExpo 2026 to announce its entry into the carry-deck crane market, as well as expand its lineup of hybrid boom lifts and electric scissor lifts.

The show debuts included:

  • The 9-ton CD-9T diesel carry-deck crane.
  • The Max 46-RJ Hybrid prototype boom lift.
  • The Plus slab electric scissor lift line.

CD-9T Crane

MEC’s first diesel carry-deck crane, the CD-9T, features a low-profile design for 360-degree visibility, a roomy, comfort cab, and smooth positioning and placement control, the company says.

The new model has an 18,000-pound maximum capacity; 46-foot 8-inch maximum sheave height; and 40-foot maximum horizontal reach with the standard 10-foot boom extension.

The crane runs on a 74-horsepower Deutz turbo diesel engine and can reach a top speed of 15 mph. It has a gross vehicle weight of 19,800 pounds, a stowed height of 7 feet 10 inches, and a transport width of 6.5 feet. It is 9 feet 10 inches wide with outriggers deployed.

MEC lists the following highlights of the new 9-ton crane:

  • Chassis-mounted engine similar to the side placement on telehandlers and a clean boom design help to minimize obstructions for improved all-around visibility.
  • Enclosed cab with 25% more volume than competitive models.
  • Standard air conditioning and heat.
  • Suspension seat.
  • Ground-level engine access.
  • Responsive controls paired with a hydrostatic four-wheel-drive system for maneuvering and control in tight work areas.
  • Foam-filled, non-marking rough-terrain tires.
  • Electronic load management system.
  • Protected chassis-mounted cameras for a bird’s eye view display of the machine and surrounding area.
  • Perimeter laser lighting.

The new crane will be available in the third quarter of 2026 in North America with additional models and configurations to follow, the company says.

Max 46-RJ Hybrid Boom Lift

46-RJ Hybrid fixed boom lift46-RJ Hybrid fixed boom liftMECCurrently a prototype, the 46-foot-high straight boom is outfitted with premium features that MEC says are typically reserved for the largest lifts.

The 46-RJ Hybrid is designed around operator efficiency and ergonomics.

The company lists highlights such as:

  • 6-foot, high-capacity rotating jib with a 135-degree vertical and 120-degree horizontal range.
  • Footswitch-free layout for better stance and visibility while operating.
  • More robust platform.
  • Multiple steering modes.

Plus Scissor Lifts

Micro 26-XD+Micro 26-XD+ MECMEC rolled out its next-generation Plus electric micro and slab scissor lifts designed to increase capacity and reduce frustrations.

The upgraded lineup consists of six models for the U.S.:

Mec Scissor Lift Spec ChartMECMEC lists the following improvements:

  • Maximum platform capacities increase up to 100 pounds more per model.
  • Deck extension and Xtra-Deck capacities rise from 250 to 300 pounds.
  • New high-efficiency PMSR AC motors — recapture 30% of lifting energy for models 26 feet or higher for longer runtime per charge.
  • New AC front-wheel-drive brushless motors for Micro 19+ models — lead to 8% recapture of lifting energy for longer runtime per charge.
  • New PMSR AC+ motors on the six tallest models enable proportional lowering — providing smoother, controlled descent and more precise working-height positioning.
  • Improvements to maneuverability and responsiveness — reduce time spent jockeying for position.
  • Simplified gate entry with magnetic latching.
  • Larger control box screen.
  • Thicker membrane switches.

 

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