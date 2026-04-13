MEC used ConExpo 2026 to announce its entry into the carry-deck crane market, as well as expand its lineup of hybrid boom lifts and electric scissor lifts.
The show debuts included:
- The 9-ton CD-9T diesel carry-deck crane.
- The Max 46-RJ Hybrid prototype boom lift.
- The Plus slab electric scissor lift line.
CD-9T Crane
MEC’s first diesel carry-deck crane, the CD-9T, features a low-profile design for 360-degree visibility, a roomy, comfort cab, and smooth positioning and placement control, the company says.
The new model has an 18,000-pound maximum capacity; 46-foot 8-inch maximum sheave height; and 40-foot maximum horizontal reach with the standard 10-foot boom extension.
The crane runs on a 74-horsepower Deutz turbo diesel engine and can reach a top speed of 15 mph. It has a gross vehicle weight of 19,800 pounds, a stowed height of 7 feet 10 inches, and a transport width of 6.5 feet. It is 9 feet 10 inches wide with outriggers deployed.
MEC lists the following highlights of the new 9-ton crane:
- Chassis-mounted engine similar to the side placement on telehandlers and a clean boom design help to minimize obstructions for improved all-around visibility.
- Enclosed cab with 25% more volume than competitive models.
- Standard air conditioning and heat.
- Suspension seat.
- Ground-level engine access.
- Responsive controls paired with a hydrostatic four-wheel-drive system for maneuvering and control in tight work areas.
- Foam-filled, non-marking rough-terrain tires.
- Electronic load management system.
- Protected chassis-mounted cameras for a bird’s eye view display of the machine and surrounding area.
- Perimeter laser lighting.
The new crane will be available in the third quarter of 2026 in North America with additional models and configurations to follow, the company says.
Max 46-RJ Hybrid Boom Lift
Currently a prototype, the 46-foot-high straight boom is outfitted with premium features that MEC says are typically reserved for the largest lifts.
The 46-RJ Hybrid is designed around operator efficiency and ergonomics.
The company lists highlights such as:
- 6-foot, high-capacity rotating jib with a 135-degree vertical and 120-degree horizontal range.
- Footswitch-free layout for better stance and visibility while operating.
- More robust platform.
- Multiple steering modes.
Plus Scissor Lifts
MEC rolled out its next-generation Plus electric micro and slab scissor lifts designed to increase capacity and reduce frustrations.
The upgraded lineup consists of six models for the U.S.:
MEC lists the following improvements:
- Maximum platform capacities increase up to 100 pounds more per model.
- Deck extension and Xtra-Deck capacities rise from 250 to 300 pounds.
- New high-efficiency PMSR AC motors — recapture 30% of lifting energy for models 26 feet or higher for longer runtime per charge.
- New AC front-wheel-drive brushless motors for Micro 19+ models — lead to 8% recapture of lifting energy for longer runtime per charge.
- New PMSR AC+ motors on the six tallest models enable proportional lowering — providing smoother, controlled descent and more precise working-height positioning.
- Improvements to maneuverability and responsiveness — reduce time spent jockeying for position.
- Simplified gate entry with magnetic latching.
- Larger control box screen.
- Thicker membrane switches.