MEC used ConExpo 2026 to announce its entry into the carry-deck crane market, as well as expand its lineup of hybrid boom lifts and electric scissor lifts.

The show debuts included:

T he 9-ton CD-9T diesel carry-deck crane .

. The Max 46-RJ Hybrid prototype boom lift.

lift. The Plus slab electric scissor lift line .

CD-9T Crane

MEC’s first diesel carry-deck crane, the CD-9T, features a low-profile design for 360-degree visibility, a roomy, comfort cab, and smooth positioning and placement control, the company says.

The new model has an 18,000-pound maximum capacity; 46-foot 8-inch maximum sheave height; and 40-foot maximum horizontal reach with the standard 10-foot boom extension.

The crane runs on a 74-horsepower Deutz turbo diesel engine and can reach a top speed of 15 mph. It has a gross vehicle weight of 19,800 pounds, a stowed height of 7 feet 10 inches, and a transport width of 6.5 feet. It is 9 feet 10 inches wide with outriggers deployed.

MEC lists the following highlights of the new 9-ton crane:

Chassis-mounted engine similar to the side placement on telehandlers and a clean boom design help to minimize obstructions for improved all-around visibility.

Enclosed cab with 25% more volume than competitive models.

Standard air conditioning and heat.

Suspension seat.

Ground-level engine access.

Responsive controls paired with a hydrostatic four-wheel-drive system for maneuvering and control in tight work areas.

Foam-filled, non-marking rough-terrain tires.

Electronic load management system.

Protected chassis-mounted cameras for a bird’s eye view display of the machine and surrounding area.

Perimeter laser lighting.

The new crane will be available in the third quarter of 2026 in North America with additional models and configurations to follow, the company says.

Max 46-RJ Hybrid Boom Lift

MEC Currently a prototype, the 46-foot-high straight boom is outfitted with premium features that MEC says are typically reserved for the largest lifts.

The 46-RJ Hybrid is designed around operator efficiency and ergonomics.

The company lists highlights such as:

6-foot, high-capacity rotating jib with a 135-degree vertical and 120-degree horizontal range.

Footswitch-free layout for better stance and visibility while operating.

More robust platform.

Multiple steering modes.

Plus Scissor Lifts

MEC MEC rolled out its next-generation Plus electric micro and slab scissor lifts designed to increase capacity and reduce frustrations.

The upgraded lineup consists of six models for the U.S.:

MEC MEC lists the following improvements: