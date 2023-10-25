Terex is bringing its Australian-manufactured Franna line of pick and carry cranes to the U.S. with the introduction of the AT24 US.

Offering 24 tons of lifting capacity, the mid-sized, mobile AT24 US is suited for a variety of construction, oil and gas, mining and infrastructure development applications. It is powered by a 228-horsepower Mercedes OM 934 Tier 4 Final diesel engine and has a maximum rated travel speed of 50 mph.

Safety features have been enhanced for the U.S. market, Franna says, with features such as overload protection; Franna’s patented load management system, Dynamic LMI; an external emergency E-stop for an extra layer of protection. Wide stance boom lift cylinders and the ergonomically designed cabin also enhance the operator’s line of sight and comfort.

"We are thrilled to bring our renowned Franna cranes to the United States market," said Andrew Pritchard, sales director at Franna. "The AT24 US model sets a new standard in safety, combining cutting-edge technology, superior lifting capabilities, and our signature maneuverability. We are confident that it will not only exceed the expectations of American customers in terms of performance and reliability but also provide a safe working environment for their operators."

All key maintenance points are easily accessible for daily checks and service. The model made its U.S. debut at the recent Utility Expo in Louisville, Ky.

Quick Specs: