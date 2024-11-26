Tadano is launching the world’s first electric rough-terrain crane on the U.S. market.

The EVOLT eGR-1000XLL-1 has a 100-ton lifting capacity and a main boom height of 167 feet, which is the same as its diesel counterpart, the GR-1000XLL-4. It has a gross vehicle weight of 129,000 pounds.

The company says the lithium-ion battery system delivers up to seven hours of lifting on one charge, or it can perform up to five hours of lifting plus 5.5 miles of travel. It can be fully charged in 4.5 to 5.5 hours with a standard three-phase 480V charger, or it can be charged in 2 to 3 hours with a rapid charger, the company says. It can also be powered by plug-in cord for continuous operation.

Advantages of the electric crane include zero emissions and quieter operation, which come in handy in urban areas, indoor jobs and work at night. It can be driven at up to 11 mph. It has a cruise range of 16 miles.

Tadano Features on the EVOLT include:

Two 97-kilowatt motors.

Lift Visualizer – operators can monitor suspended loads directly from above with on the in-cab video screen.

EVOLT mobile app – displays battery status, operating history and distance to the destination.

Cab tilt of up to 20 degrees.

Regenerative brake – charges the battery when decelerating.

Asymmetric outriggers for working on uneven ground.

Smart Chart.

Automatic Accelerator.

Smart Counterweight System.

AML Control System for onboard diagnostics, settings and adjustable lift limits.

Hello-Net telematics.

In announcing the electric crane in 2022, Tadano called it another step toward its environmental targets of a 25% reduction in carbon-dioxide emissions from business activities, a 35% reduction in carbon emissions from product use by 2030 and net zero carbon emissions by 2050.