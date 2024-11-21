Japanese crane manufacturer Tadano Ltd. will expand its offerings by buying IHI Transport Machinery’s transportation-system business, its third acquisition of the year. The deal is expected to close in July 2025 at an undisclosed price.

IHI Transport Machinery’s transportation systems business includes jib climbing cranes, port and large offshore cranes, wind power cranes and bulk handling systems. Tadano says the new product lines are expected to support the general industrial, construction, port and offshore, wind power, and bulk handling systems business segments.

“Tower and port cranes are new products for our group, and they give Tadano the ability to develop deeper relationships with our customers and better serve their lifting needs,” said Toshiaki Ujiie, president, CEO and representative director of Tadano Ltd. “Additionally, the ring lift cranes offers many synergies with our lattice boom crawler cranes manufactured by Tadano in Germany, and we anticipate these cranes will supplement our offshore wind power equipment needs.”

In a notice regarding the sale of the transportation business, IHI Corporation, the parent company of IHI Transport Machinery, stated:

“Transferring Target Business [IHI Transport Machinery] to Tadano will enhance its competitiveness by expanding the product portfolio, broadening sales channels, and improving cost efficiency through the integration of procurement and production systems, which will enable the global deployment of higher value-added products and services. Accordingly, IHI has concluded that this move will establish a business structure capable of adapting to significant changes in the market environment and contribute to the sustainable growth of Target Business, and therefore, has resolved to proceed with this transaction.”

IHI Transport Machinery was founded in 1973, has 1,634 employees and total capital of 2.647 billion yen ($17 million).

Tadano also acquired Japanese-based manufacturer of self-propelled crawler aerial work platforms Nagano earlier this year and acquired the remaining 85% of publicly traded crane manufacturer Manitex last month.