The new 230-foot-high LTM 1400-6.1 telescopic mobile crane from Liebherr marks the company's 75th anniversary in its exterior designed.

Liebherr calls its new LTM 1400-6.1 the “world’s most powerful six-axle crane.”

The telescopic mobile crane has a travel speed of 53 mph and a 7900,000-pound capacity.

The telescopic boom is 230 feet long, and there are a variety of boom extensions available to achieve a max 394-foot hoist height.

The new crane can self-erect in minutes without an additional crane. It is the smallest crane with Y-guying, which increases its lifting capacity.

During setup, the guying system is placed on the chassis and pinned into place. The hydraulic quick coupling closes automatically when the boom is lowered between the two Y-frames. The electrical connection is established with one final movement, and the telescopic boom with Y-guying is ready for use.

The LTM 1400 comes with Liebherr’s VarioBase supporting system for increased versatility. It enables each outrigger to be extended to a different length, the company says. It is designed to increase safety, particularly in constricted spaces, and increase lifting capacities. The system offers predefined support positions with pinning options of 0%, 25%, 50%, 75% and 100%, as well as sliding beams that can be freely extended between 0% and 50%. Liebherr says the free extension option was only available on five-axle mobile cranes previously.

The ballast radius for the crane is also flexible with the hydraulically operated VarioBallast system. The standard ballast is more than 220,000 pounds, which can be extended for a total of 308,600 pounds. That total ballast can be set to a 25-foot radius for max lift capacity. In confined spaces, the ballast radius can be reduced to 18 feet, the company says.

The crane travels on a 619-horsepower Liebherr 8-cylinder diesel engine, which also operates the crane apparatus. Liebherr says the single-engine concept reduces service and maintenance, reduces the crane’s weight for increased lifting capacity and increases fuel efficiency.

Safety features on the mobile crane include Blind Spot Information System, which warns the crane operator when someone is in the vehicle's blind spot, particularly when the crane is turning. The moving off information system also provides a visual and acoustic warning if someone is in front of the crane.

“By monitoring the areas around the crane while it is moving,” the company says, “a significant increase in safety is achieved despite the presence of components that restrict visibility, such as the boom and hook block.”

Quick Specs: