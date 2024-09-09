Liebherr Unleashes Most Powerful 6-Axle Mobile Crane, the LTM 1400-6.1

Me Photo Headshot
Don McLoud
Sep 9, 2024
liebherr LTM 1400-6.1 mobile telescopic crane
The new 230-foot-high LTM 1400-6.1 telescopic mobile crane from Liebherr marks the company's 75th anniversary in its exterior designed.
Liebherr

Liebherr calls its new LTM 1400-6.1 the “world’s most powerful six-axle crane.”

The telescopic mobile crane has a travel speed of 53 mph and a 7900,000-pound capacity.

The telescopic boom is 230 feet long, and there are a variety of boom extensions available to achieve a max 394-foot hoist height.

The new crane can self-erect in minutes without an additional crane. It is the smallest crane with Y-guying, which increases its lifting capacity.

During setup, the guying system is placed on the chassis and pinned into place. The hydraulic quick coupling closes automatically when the boom is lowered between the two Y-frames. The electrical connection is established with one final movement, and the telescopic boom with Y-guying is ready for use.

The LTM 1400 comes with Liebherr’s VarioBase supporting system for increased versatility. It enables each outrigger to be extended to a different length, the company says. It is designed to increase safety, particularly in constricted spaces, and increase lifting capacities. The system offers predefined support positions with pinning options of 0%, 25%, 50%, 75% and 100%, as well as sliding beams that can be freely extended between 0% and 50%. Liebherr says the free extension option was only available on five-axle mobile cranes previously.

The ballast radius for the crane is also flexible with the hydraulically operated VarioBallast system. The standard ballast is more than 220,000 pounds, which can be extended for a total of 308,600 pounds. That total ballast can be set to a 25-foot radius for max lift capacity. In confined spaces, the ballast radius can be reduced to 18 feet, the company says.

The crane travels on a 619-horsepower Liebherr 8-cylinder diesel engine, which also operates the crane apparatus. Liebherr says the single-engine concept reduces service and maintenance, reduces the crane’s weight for increased lifting capacity and increases fuel efficiency.

Safety features on the mobile crane include Blind Spot Information System, which warns the crane operator when someone is in the vehicle's blind spot, particularly when the crane is turning. The moving off information system also provides a visual and acoustic warning if someone is in front of the crane.

Partner Insights
Information to advance your business from industry suppliers
How High Fuel Prices hurt Your Business
Presented by EquipmentWatch
How High Fuel Prices hurt Your Business
Who is Minding Your Fuel (and Saving you Money)?
Presented by EquipmentWatch
Who is Minding Your Fuel (and Saving you Money)?
Why Are Diesel Prices Going up (and up!)?
Presented by EquipmentWatch
Why Are Diesel Prices Going up (and up!)?
How to Manage Your Rising Fuel Costs
Presented by EquipmentWatch
How to Manage Your Rising Fuel Costs

“By monitoring the areas around the crane while it is moving,” the company says, “a significant increase in safety is achieved despite the presence of components that restrict visibility, such as the boom and hook block.”

Quick Specs:

  • Max. load capacity: 450 U.S. tons
  • Telescopic boom: 230 ft
  • Max. hoist height: 394 ft
  • Max. radius: 315 ft

 

Related Stories
crane barge Chesapeake 1000 moves a large piece of supporting steel from Key Bridge in Baltimore
Cranes
Largest Floating Crane on East Coast Aids Baltimore Bridge Cleanup (Video)
liebherr ltr 1150 crawler crane boom raised dual hook lifts
Cranes
Liebherr’s New LTR 1150 Crawler Crane Gets More Capacity, More Compact (Video)
Franna AT24 US pick and carry crane
Cranes
Franna Makes U.S. Debut with AT24 US Pick and Carry Crane
Why Are Diesel Prices Going up (and up!)?
Partner Insights
Why Are Diesel Prices Going up (and up!)?
Top Stories
the New Holland E70D midi excavator moving dirt
Construction Equipment
New Holland Rolls Out "Midi Excavator" with New E70D
The 7.3-metric-ton model fits between a mini excavator and full size and has a 60-horsepower Kubota engine and 14-foot dig depth.
Kubota SVL75-3 compact track loader
Market Pulse
Top-Selling New and Used Construction Equipment: Q2 2024
diorama conference table construction scene sargent corporation
Vintage Equipment
Construction in Miniature: 26-Foot Diorama Tells Contractor’s 98-Year History
Cat 966 medium wheel loader
Wheel Loaders
Cat Next-Gen Medium Wheel Loaders Get Performance and Tech Upgrades
Maxresdefault 66d708ba16c28
Compact Track Loaders
Video: A Closer Look at Hyundai’s First Compact Track Loader, the HT100V
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More