Liebherr's new MK 120-5.1 mobile crane has a max hook height of 127 feet and can travel up to 50 mph.

Liebherr has expanded its mobile construction crane lineup with the new MK 120-5.1 – a five-axle model designed to be more agile in confined spaces.

The new crane, with its max hook height of 127 feet, is designed to fit in between the four-axle MK 88-4.1 and the five-axle MK 140-5.1. It is based on the MK 140-5.1.

It has a 170-foot radius and a jib head lifting capacity of 4,630 pounds. It can also move easily from site to site, with a max travel speed of 50 mph.

The crane gets Liebherr’s new 12-inch touch display, which can be viewed as split screen or full screen. The Tower Crane Operating System, TC-OS, user interface focuses on ease of use and flexible customization, the company says. The display is set to replace the existing version in all mobile construction cranes by the end of 2025, according to Liebherr.

Another new feature for the MK 120-5.1 is an optional smaller load hook, which can handle the same lifting capacity as its larger counterpart. Liebherr says the device especially comes in handy when moving loads between the building and scaffolding. The load hooks can be changed in a few minutes, the company says.

The company plans to roll out the smaller load hook option to all its mobile construction cranes.

The MK 120-5.1 is now available for order with deliveries starting in Summer 2025.

Liebherr



Quick Specs: