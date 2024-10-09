Liebherr Extends Mobile Crane Lineup with New 5-Axle MK 120-5.1

Me Photo Headshot
Don McLoud
Oct 9, 2024
liebherr mk 120-5.1 mobile crane side view parked
Liebherr's new MK 120-5.1 mobile crane has a max hook height of 127 feet and can travel up to 50 mph.
Liebherr

Liebherr has expanded its mobile construction crane lineup with the new MK 120-5.1 – a five-axle model designed to be more agile in confined spaces.

The new crane, with its max hook height of 127 feet, is designed to fit in between the four-axle MK 88-4.1 and the five-axle MK 140-5.1. It is based on the MK 140-5.1.

It has a 170-foot radius and a jib head lifting capacity of 4,630 pounds. It can also move easily from site to site, with a max travel speed of 50 mph.

The crane gets Liebherr’s new 12-inch touch display, which can be viewed as split screen or full screen. The Tower Crane Operating System, TC-OS, user interface focuses on ease of use and flexible customization, the company says. The display is set to replace the existing version in all mobile construction cranes by the end of 2025, according to Liebherr.

Another new feature for the MK 120-5.1 is an optional smaller load hook, which can handle the same lifting capacity as its larger counterpart. Liebherr says the device especially comes in handy when moving loads between the building and scaffolding. The load hooks can be changed in a few minutes, the company says.

The company plans to roll out the smaller load hook option to all its mobile construction cranes.

The MK 120-5.1 is now available for order with deliveries starting in Summer 2025.

front view liebherr mk 120-5.1 mobile craneLiebherr

Quick Specs:

  • Max lifting capacity: 17,637 lbs.
  • Lifting capacity at max radius: 4,630 lbs.
  • Max hook height: 127’
  • Luffed jib position: 45 degrees
  • Travel speed: 50 mph
  • Operating weight: 132,277 lbs.
Related Stories
mammoet sk6000 ring crane
Cranes
Mammoet Unveils World’s Largest, Strongest Land-Based Crane
liebherr LTM 1400-6.1 mobile telescopic crane
Cranes
Liebherr Unleashes Most Powerful 6-Axle Mobile Crane, the LTM 1400-6.1
crane barge Chesapeake 1000 moves a large piece of supporting steel from Key Bridge in Baltimore
Cranes
Largest Floating Crane on East Coast Aids Baltimore Bridge Cleanup (Video)
How High Fuel Prices hurt Your Business
Partner Insights
How High Fuel Prices hurt Your Business
Top Stories
CASE 850M Dozer pushing dirt
Dozers
When It's Time to Do Some Real Dirt Moving – The Latest in Dozers for 2024
Features such as electrohydraulic controls, 2D and 3D machine control and designs to make operation easier are becoming more prevalent.
Ford F-350 Platinum Plus Pickup Truck in Antimatter Blue
Pickups
What's New for the 2025 Ford F-Series Super Duty?
Volvo CE R60 rigid haul truck
Off-Road Trucks
Volvo CE Adds Two New Rigid-Frame Dump Trucks to Lineup
Maxresdefault 66fffde39cdcd
The Dirt
“Quieter and Smoother”: Liebherr Dozers Mark 8th Gen of Hydrostatic Drive
See how we’re transforming our business, our mission, and our focus over to what matters most: our drivers.
Featured Sponsor
See how we’re transforming our business, our mission, and our focus over to what matters most: our drivers.
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Heavy-Duty Maintenance Checklist
Maintenance is a critical part of vehicle upkeep—we’re preaching to the choir here, but you know what? It doesn’t hurt to repeat it at times. Check out our latest downloadable maintenance checklist and give it a whirl!
DownloadView All