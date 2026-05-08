Skyjack introduced new aerial work platforms at ConExpo 2026, including electric articulated boom lifts and its highest-reaching scissor lift.

The new lifts are as follows:

SJ45 AJN and SJ45 ARJN articulated aerial work platforms — The electric lifts reach heights of 50.9 feet.

SJ5545 E scissor lift — Now the tallest model in the lineup, it extends to 51 feet.

SJ3232 E scissor lift — The lift can be driven at its full working height of 37.6 feet.

Here's a closer look at each of the new modes:

SJ45 AJN and SJ45 ARJN: A New Pair of Boom Lifts

Skyjack's new pair of battery-powered articulating boom lifts are the SJ45 AJN and its rotating cousin, the SJ45 ARJN.

Skyjack

Both machines feature a working height of 50.9 feet, platform capacity of 500 pounds, standard 4.7-foot jib, and up-and-over access capacity of 25.6 feet. Suited for indoor and outdoor applications, these new boom lifts offer a narrow width of 4.9 feet.

The SJ45 ARJN variant stands out with its rotating jib, offering 180° horizontal movement (ANSI) or 132° horizontal movement (CE).

Skyjack highlights the accessibility (capable of using double standard doors) and ease of transport on these new lifts, which boast a stowed height of 6.5 feet and weight just under 16,000 pounds.

Both machines offer a variable-speed brushless electric drive with two-wheel motors operating in parallel for boosting gradeability, as well as speed-sensing traction control.

Skyjack SJ45 AJN Articulating Boom Lift Specs:

Work height: 50.9 feet

Platform height: 44.9 feet

Horizontal reach: 22 feet

Up and over height: 25.6 feet

Platform size: 12 square feet

Stowed height: 6.5 feet

Turret rotation: 355° NC

Platform rotation: 175°

Jib length: 4.7 feet

Jib range of motion – vertical: 145°

Jib range of motion: horizontal: N/A

Skyjack SJ45 ARJN Articulating Boom Lift Specs:

Work height: 51 feet

Platform height: 45 feet

Horizontal reach: 22.4 feet

Up and over height: 25.6 feet

Platform size: 12 square feet

Stowed height: 6.5 feet

Turret rotation: 355° NC

Platform rotation: 175°

Jib length: 4.7 feet

Jib range of motion – vertical: 145°

Jib range of motion: horizontal: 180°

SJ5545 E: Reaching New Heights

Skyjack Skyjack’s new, highest scissor lift, the electric-drive SJ5545 E, offers a working height of 51 feet and load capacity of 770 pounds.

Suited for indoor and outdoor application, Skyjack aims this machine at the construction, maintenance, and industrial markets. Operators will benefit from an intelligent adaptive variable speed brushless drive system, offering automatic transition from high to low speed on up to 25% gradeability and fully proportional drive and lift controls.

The SJ5545 E’s scissor stack design features fully welded cross-bracing for boosted rigidity and operator comfort and delivers a 2-person wind-rating at 22 feet.

In addition to the largest working areas in its class, this new scissor lift features multiple lanyard attachment points, a manually operated three-foot roll-out extension deck, and foldable modular rail system

Skyjack SJ5545 E Scissor Lift Specs

Work height: 51 feet

Raised platform height: 45 feet

Platform width: 3.9 feet

Platform length: 8.7 feet

Weight: 7,675 pounds

Gradeability: 25%

Lift time (with rated load): 104 seconds

Overall capacity: 770 pounds

SJ3232 E: For Tight Spaces

On the more compact side of its product line, Skyjack debuted the SJ3232 E for tight spaces indoors and outdoors.

Skyjack

The SJ3232 E is drivable at its full working height of 37.6 feet and offers a load capacity of 550 pounds. The SJ3232 E offers an intelligent adaptive, variable speed, rear-wheel brushless electric drive system and gradeability up to 25%.

Operators will be working with a one-person outdoor wind-rating with no stabilizers required, an all-steel, anti-slip platform including a manually operated three-foot roll-out extension deck, and a modular rail system.

Skyjack SJ3232 E Scissor Lift Specs