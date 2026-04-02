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JLG Reveals 860SJ+ Telescopic Boom Lift with Increased Capacity for Construction

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Don McLoud
Apr 2, 2026
JLG's 860SJ+ telescopic boom lift
JLG's 860SJ+ telescopic boom lift
JLG

JLG gave ConExpo 2026 attendees a glimpse of its upcoming 860SJ+ telescopic boom lift, designed to increase lift capacity over the standard model as well as add advanced operation and service features.

The aerial lift is made for construction, steel erection and industrial maintenance, among other uses.

"This typically is going to be used in something that requires a lot of reach, like horizontal or even an angular reach," said Nate Hoover, JLG director of product management and marketing, booms.

The “plus” model builds on the platform of the 860SJ, which has a platform height of 86 feet. The new model will have a lift capacity above the 750-pound-capacity standard model for accommodating heavier loads at height. Detailed specs, however, were not provided.

The boom lift is scheduled to hit the market in a year.

Upgrades on the 860SJ+ include:

  • Increased maneuverability for complex jobsites and obstacles at height.
  • Ability to run high-powered welding equipment directly from the platform when configured with approved power options.
  • Improved access to service points and centralized maintenance components.

The boom lift also integrates JLG’s advanced connectivity capabilities, including ClearSky Smart Fleet IoT (Internet of Things) platform for monitoring machine performance and maintenance planning.

 

 

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