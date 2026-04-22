JLG says its new 60-foot-high articulated boom lift gets a “plus” at the end of its model name to represent a redesign “that delivers increased performance, productivity, serviceability and versatility for modern job sites.”

Along with its six-story height, the new 600AJ+ mobile elevating work platform reaches horizontally to 38 feet and can extend 27 feet 3 inches for going up and over obstacles.

The lift features a redesigned boom for increased stability and smoother operation, the company says. “The machine features a single-function tower boom design with no rear arm stack, reducing sway and improving speed to height.”

Operators get four boom control modes: Go-Home, Go-To-Height, Planar Mode for Vertical Platform Tracking and QuikStik.

A variety of features on the new aerial lift are designed to improve maintenance including: