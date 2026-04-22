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JLG Reveals Next-Gen 60-Foot Articulated Boom Lift, the 600AJ+

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Don McLoud
Apr 22, 2026
The new 600AJ+ articulated boom lift
The new 600AJ+ articulated boom lift
JLG

JLG says its new 60-foot-high articulated boom lift gets a “plus” at the end of its model name to represent a redesign “that delivers increased performance, productivity, serviceability and versatility for modern job sites.”

Along with its six-story height, the new 600AJ+ mobile elevating work platform reaches horizontally to 38 feet and can extend 27 feet 3 inches for going up and over obstacles.

The lift features a redesigned boom for increased stability and smoother operation, the company says. “The machine features a single-function tower boom design with no rear arm stack, reducing sway and improving speed to height.”

Operators get four boom control modes: Go-Home, Go-To-Height, Planar Mode for Vertical Platform Tracking and QuikStik.

A variety of features on the new aerial lift are designed to improve maintenance including:

  • Integration with JLG’s ClearSky Smart Fleet telematics, which helps fleet managers monitor equipment performance, plan maintenance and gain productivity insights.
  • Centralized fuse box.
  • Protected internal power track, with multiple service breaks, to minimize debris and UV exposure.
  • Improved overhead engine access with more common parts, oil and fuel filters in front of the engine.
  • Single part number bi-directional tires to simplify parts management.
  • Enhanced swivel clearance and drive motors for service access.

 

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