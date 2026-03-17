LGMG's new SS1932ER micro scissor lift can extend up to 18 feet 1 inch indoors.

LGMG rolled out two new electric micro scissor lifts at ConExpo: the 14-foot-9 SS1532ER and the 18-foot-1 SS1932ER.

“Over the past decade, micro scissor lifts have gained traction across the rental market as contractors increasingly work in tighter, more congested overhead environments,” says Mark Elton, director of product management at LGMG North America. “In North America, this expansion has been driven in part by the rapid expansion of data infrastructure projects.”

The lifts have low stowed heights of under 7 feet enabling them to pass through standard doorways without folding down the guardrails. They are 31.9 inches wide and 61 inches long.

LGMG LGMG gave the new scissor lifts the following standard features:

500-pound capacity platform rated for up to two occupants indoors and one for outdoors.

Permanent magnet synchronous lift motor that LGMG says “provides smoother motion for better control with higher efficiency, meaning more working time between charges.”

Perimeter lighting for busy or low-light environments.

Integrated step deck for additional reach during overhead work.

Leak containment system designed to capture hydraulic drips.

Keyed brake-release switch to disengage the brakes if the lift needs to be winched or pushed.

The lifts differ only in their working heights and weights: