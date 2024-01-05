Tadano to Acquire Japanese Crawler Aerial Platform Manufacturer Nagano

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Jan 5, 2024
Nagano and Tadano's lineup of aerial work platforms
Tadano

Tadano has agreed to acquire Nagano, a Japanese-based manufacturer of self-propelled crawler aerial work platforms.

The self-propelled AWPs will complement Tadano’s current line of truck-mounted AWPs and allow the company to broaden its product range.

“Nagano Industry Co., Ltd. brings to Tadano a wealth of expertise and a stellar reputation as a top manufacturer of self-propelled crawler aerial work platforms in Japan,” the company said in a statement.

“The acquisition of Nagano Industry Co., Ltd. allows Tadano to expand its product offerings to include self-propelled aerial work vehicles—a category in high demand worldwide. With a market share of over 30% in Japan for truck-mounted aerial work platforms, Tadano is poised to leverage Nagano's advanced development and manufacturing technologies to fuel further growth in the aerial work vehicle business.”

Founded in 1968, Nagano had sales of $39.1 million in 2022. The company's products are used in a wide range of fields, including construction and civil engineering, as well as factories, shipbuilding, and maintenance sites.

Details of the deal or a closing date were not disclosed. 

