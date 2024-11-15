The CMC 65L compact tracked aerial lift has a working height of 65 feet and a reach of 34 feet.

CMC North America has unveiled a new compact, tracked aerial lift for working outdoors and indoors at heights of over 65 feet.

The company says the CMC 65L can replace a scissor lift, bucket truck or boom lift, while reducing overall cost and storage space.

The lift is narrow enough to pass through an opening 36 feet wide and has a platform load capacity of 507 pounds for holding two workers. It has a lateral reach of 34 feet.

The work platform has available 90-degree rotation, and the lift’s turret has 180-degree rotation.

The CMC 65L also features self-leveling for working on sloped surfaces up to 10.5 degrees and runs on a Honda gas engine. It can be towed with a pickup truck and trailer.

Track width can be adjusted hydraulically.

The lift weighs 6,569 pounds, enabling it to work on delicate floors like hardwood, tile or marble. It has low ground pressure for reducing damage to landscaping, concrete and ground surfaces, the company says.

The platform is equipped with a quick-release system and wheels, a water hose and 12-volt electrical socket.

Other features on the aerial lift include:

Proportional hydraulic controls.

Radio remote controls with proportional travel mode.

Protective covers for the outrigger cylinders.

Lifting hooks.

Double travel speed.

Electric power is available for emission-free indoor use, CMC says.

CMC North America, based in the Boston area, was founded as All Access Equipment in 2011.

CMC



Quick Specs