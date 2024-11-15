CMC’s New 65L Compact, Tracked Aerial Lift Can Work at 65 Feet

Me Photo Headshot
Don McLoud
Nov 15, 2024
red CMC 65L compact tracked aerial lift outreach in building
The CMC 65L compact tracked aerial lift has a working height of 65 feet and a reach of 34 feet.
CMC North America

CMC North America has unveiled a new compact, tracked aerial lift for working outdoors and indoors at heights of over 65 feet.

The company says the CMC 65L can replace a scissor lift, bucket truck or boom lift, while reducing overall cost and storage space.

The lift is narrow enough to pass through an opening 36 feet wide and has a platform load capacity of 507 pounds for holding two workers. It has a lateral reach of 34 feet.

The work platform has available 90-degree rotation, and the lift’s turret has 180-degree rotation.

The CMC 65L also features self-leveling for working on sloped surfaces up to 10.5 degrees and runs on a Honda gas engine. It can be towed with a pickup truck and trailer.

Track width can be adjusted hydraulically.

The lift weighs 6,569 pounds, enabling it to work on delicate floors like hardwood, tile or marble. It has low ground pressure for reducing damage to landscaping, concrete and ground surfaces, the company says.

The platform is equipped with a quick-release system and wheels, a water hose and 12-volt electrical socket.

Other features on the aerial lift include:

  • Proportional hydraulic controls.
  • Radio remote controls with proportional travel mode.
  • Protective covers for the outrigger cylinders.
  • Lifting hooks.
  • Double travel speed.

Electric power is available for emission-free indoor use, CMC says.

CMC North America, based in the Boston area, was founded as All Access Equipment in 2011.

red CMC 65 L compact, tracked aerial lift in stored position on trailer behind pickupCMC

Quick Specs

  • Max. working height: 65’4”
  • Max. lateral reach: 34’
  • Max. basket load capacity: 507 lbs.
  • Basket rotation: +/-90° (optional)
  • Turret rotation: +/-180° (360° non-continuous)
  • Total weight: 6,569 lbs.

 

Related Stories
niftylift sp50 4x4 aerial boom lift
Aerial Lifts
Niftylift Reports U.S. Growth Success for its Aerial Work Platforms
Niftylift SP65 SE straight boom lift
Aerial Lifts
Niftylift Intros its First-Ever Straight Boom Lift; Also Upgrades SP34 4x4
TL 13.80 tracked aerial lift
Aerial Lifts
Tracked Lifts' New TL 13.80 Has 3 Power Modes: Gas, Electric, Hybrid
Unlock the benefits of upskilling. Boost safety, cut costs, and drive profits!
Partner Insights
Unlock the benefits of upskilling. Boost safety, cut costs, and drive profits!
Top Stories
HD Hyundai Construction Equipment HD130 bulldozer
Dozers
Hyundai Launches its Second Dozer, the HD130
The 157-horsepower, 15-metric-ton dozer comes equipped with E-H controls and standard 2D machine guidance for precision grading.
Volvo EC400 excavator boom arm extended with red crusher jaw attachment
Excavators
Volvo Reveals Next-Generation EC300, EC400 Demolition Excavators
man in red shirt operating wacker neuson SM100 mini track loader carrying logs
Compact Utility Loaders
The Latest in Stand-on Mini Loaders (or Whatever You Call Them) for 2024
Cat 745 Articulated Dump Truck being loaded by a Cat Excavator
Market Pulse
Quick Data: Top-Selling Articulated Dump Trucks and Sales Trends for 2024
Download the Heavy Duty Maintenance Checklist
Featured Sponsor
Download the Heavy Duty Maintenance Checklist
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Why excavator 3D machine control is right for you.
Why excavator 3D machine control is right for you.
DownloadView All