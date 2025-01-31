LGMG Intros New Compact Electric Boom Lift, the A43JE

LGMG has unveiled a new compact, electric articulating boom lift, designed for working in tight spaces indoors or outdoors at heights over 42 feet.

The A43JE comes standard with a rotating jib, providing 180 degrees of horizontal rotation for precise platform placement and improved reach. It has an up-and-over height of 23 feet 4 inches and a maximum platform height of 42 feet 8 inches. With a 440-pound load capacity, the A43JE can hold two workers.

The lift’s tight turning radius and compact width of 4 feet 11 inches make it easy to navigate confined jobsites, the company says.

A standard Hostile Environment Kit, which includes protective boom wipers, cylinder bellows, hydraulic hose guards and a control box cover, shields the platform controls from outdoor elements to extend the machine’s life.

Powered by lead-acid batteries, the A43JE can be equipped with AGM batteries as an optional upgrade, offering improved reliability and low maintenance requirements, LGMG says.

The A43JE’s ground display and control modules are common with other LGMG boom models, allowing for simplified parts stocking. An intelligent self-diagnostic system enables quick troubleshooting.

For added safety the A43JE includes an anti-collision bar designed to minimize accidental activations and provide protection in critical situations, ensuring operator safety without interrupting workflow.

Additional specs are provided in the chart below: