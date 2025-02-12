Manitou has entered the North American scissor lift market with the introduction of the SE 1932 and the SE 2632.

The SE 1932 has a 19-foot platform height, while the SE 2632 can reach heights of 26 feet. Both have a 507-pound basket capacity and a 2-foot 8-inch frame width.

The scissor lifts are designed and built by Manitou at the company’s factory in India and are available for purchase now. Two additional models, with 32- and 40-foot platform heights, are scheduled to be released next year.

Commenting on the product launch at the recent ARA Show in Las Vegas, Brian Rabe, product marketing manager, Manitou, said, “This market is very mature. The machines are changing a bit, and the applications are changing a lot. And for us, we now have some innovative things in this machine that nobody else has. We’re in control of the design, so if we decide something isn’t quite right where we need it, we can change it quickly.”

Manitou says the lifts are ideal for construction, manufacturing, facilities maintenance and equipment rental industries and are designed for performance, durability, safety and low total cost of ownership. The compact design, zero-turn footprint and standard extendable three-position working platform (up to 8’ 4” x 2’ 5.5”) provide stable access in all applications, the company says.

Both units are battery-powered with AC drive motor controls for positioning and a hydraulic-powered scissor lift. They can perform work both indoors and outdoors. The direct drive, proportional controls and joystick are intuitive, and the hydraulic lift technology provides fast, smooth and precise operation, according to Manitou.

“The things we’ve learned over the past 15 years with the MEWPs (mobile elevated work platforms), and in Europe as well, is what we need to do and how those components need to be stacked,” Rabe added. “Switches, joysticks, things like that are very common, so not only do they help us manufacture products for the right price, but when the operator gets in there, they’re already familiar with it.”

In the working position, mechanical anti‐rollover bars protect the operator when moving on uneven floors. Safety sensors prevent operators from overloading the platform. A full-size door with a footrail ensures that operators have three points of contact for entering and exiting the lift.

All components of the scissors are contained, resulting in fewer fail and wear points. Swing-out trays on the lower portion of the lift allow for access to service components, while standard telematics provides owners with access to diagnostic information.

According to EquipmentWatch’s January 2025 Monthly Market Report, the fair market value for lift and access equipment increased 5.5% month over month but declined 2.5% year over year, while usage saw a dramatic 25.1% month-over-month and 14.5% year-over-year decrease. Forced liquidation value (FLV) usage surged by 38.1% month over month and 48.4% year over year, offsetting a 19.7% month-over-month and 10.8% year-over-year drop in FLV.

EquipmentWatch tracks resale and auction prices and activity for over 15,000 models across 389 manufacturers throughout North America. EquipmentWatch and Equipment World are owned by Fusable.