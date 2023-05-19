15 Construction Workers Rescued, 2 Missing from Charlotte 5-Alarm Fire

Me Photo Headshot
Don McLoud
May 19, 2023
fire comes out of apartment building under construction in Charlotte
Charlotte firefighters arrive May 18 to put out five-alarm fire in the South Park area at an apartment building construction site.
Charlotte Fire Department

Fifteen construction workers were rescued and two are unaccounted for after a massive fire broke out May 18 at an apartment building construction site in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The fire started at 9 a.m. in the 7700 block of Liberty Row Drive in the South Park area. More than 90 firefighters responded to the blaze, which reached temperatures over 2,000 degrees, according to Fire Chief Reginald Johnson.

There was heavy smoke from a construction site when firefighters arrived. Fifteen workers trapped in a building under construction were rescued, including a worker in a crane. The crane operator was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a hospital, Johnson said. 

The Fire Department has not confirmed any loss of life. It has said only that two workers are unaccounted for, information it received from the construction foreman.

The fire was extinguished within a few hours with hotspots remaining. Fire officials have not revealed the cause.

Johnson said the fire moved rapidly because of exposed lumber on the construction site, trapping some workers. 

A second building under construction across the street also caught fire but was quickly put out.

The investigation will likely be lengthy due to the extensive damage, according to the Fire Department. “This fire has been difficult for our community, and our firefighters continue to diligently work on scene to find answers,” the department tweeted at 8 p.m. May 18.

The department asked those who have been unable to locate relatives who were workers at the construction site at the time of the fire to call 9-1-1. The department was assisted in fighting the blaze by neighboring departments.

Related Stories
C.J. Bryant killed in work zone crash I-40 N.C. in high visibility yellow orange vest wearing sunglasses
Safety
Another Worker Killed: Asphalt Superintendent Struck in N.C. Work Zone Crash
site of fatal trench collapse in breckenridge colorado 2021
Safety
Contractor Charged with Manslaughter after Fatal Trench Collapse
Road work ahead sign
Safety
4 Workers Severely Burned by Liquid Asphalt on Crack Sealing Job
How High Fuel Prices hurt Your Business
Partner Insights
How High Fuel Prices hurt Your Business
Top Stories
Maxresdefault 646788813a426
The Dirt
Beyond the Hype of Electric Construction Equipment
On The Dirt, we get to the heart of your concerns – runtime, charging, performance, the grid – with a Bobcat expert.
Wacker's smallest ctl st27
Compact Track Loaders
Wacker Neuson Unveils its Smallest Compact Track Loader, the ST27
Maxresdefault 64639ca49f7ea
Hydrogen fuel cell
Video: Hyundai Focuses on Hydrogen Future, Starting with its HW155H Excavator
Wacker Neuson SM120 in action
Compact Utility Loaders
Wacker Neuson Rolls Out 2 New Mini Skid Steers in SM Series
Kobelco SK270SRLC -7 short radius excavator
Excavators
Kobelco Releases SK230-7, SK270-7 Mid-Size Short Radius Excavators
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Challenges in Asset and Equipment Management
A complete and intuitive tracking solution makes it easy to keep your assets working and ready for the next job.
DownloadView All