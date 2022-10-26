Worker Dies in Bridge Collapse During Concrete Pour in Missouri

Me Photo Headshot
Don McLoud
Oct 26, 2022
scene of bridge collapse Clay County Missouri red crane in background
The scene of a collapsed bridge under construction in Clay County, Missouri, where a worker died October 26.
Clay County Sheriff's Office

A worker died and three suffered minor injuries in Clay County, Missouri, when a bridge under construction collapsed October 26.

According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, workers were pouring a concrete deck when the bridge collapsed and trapped four workers around 1:45 p.m. The three injured workers were able to escape, but the fourth worker died. His identity has not been released to the public. It took more than an hour to reach him, and the collapsed area had to be reinforced by emergency workers during the recovery, according to news reports. The other three workers were taken to a hospital for minor injuries.

The workers are employees of Lehman Construction of California, Missouri, the contractor on the replacement of the Northeast 148th Street Bridge near Kearney. The two-lane bridge has been closed since 2016 because of being in poor condition. The county received a federal Off-System Bridge Replacement and Rehabilitation program grant to replace it. The project included demolishing the old, closed bridge. Work began in late May 2021 and is scheduled to be completed in early 2023.

WSP Engineering designed the replacement bridge and is also responsible for performing “inspections at all critical points of the bridge completion process,” according to a statement from Clay County government.

The Sheriff’s Office said an engineering contractor was on the scene before the deck pour inspecting the bridge. “The Clay County Highway Department states there were no safety concerns on the project prior to today,” the Sheriff’s Office states.

The county also expressed its condolences to Lehman Construction and the families of the workers.

The Sheriff’s Office says it will turn over its findings to the U.S. Occupational Safety & Health Administration for its investigation.

Lehman Construction was founded in 1997 and has built multiple bridges in the state, including over interstates. The Northeast 148th Street Bridge project over Carroll Creek involves building a new three-span solid superstructure slab bridge, as well as the roadway approach.

According to online OSHA records, Lehman has two violations:

  • On May 22, 2019, it was cited for water accumulated in a trench and later paid a penalty of $8,619.
  • On July 23, 2021, it was cited for not having provisions in place for emergency medical attention before a project and was later paid a penalty of $4,096.
Related Stories
JLG seatbelt
Safety
JLG Offers Aftermarket Seatbelt Kit for Telehandlers
dirty yellow hard hat on dirt rocky ground beside wooden pallet
Safety
New Jersey Contractor Charged in Fatal Retaining Wall Collapse
backhoe digging trench in dirt
Safety
OSHA Cracks Down After "Alarming" 22 Trench Deaths in First Half of 2022
How High Fuel Prices hurt Your Business
Partner Insights
How High Fuel Prices hurt Your Business
Top Stories
KM130 Tele mini articulated wheel loader
Compact equipment
Little Loaders for Light Jobs: The Intrepid KM85 and KM85 Tele
These mini articulated wheel loaders get 23-horsepower engines and are less than 3 feet wide.
1982/3 Terex-D700A dozer in dirt and scrub pine terrain
Collectors Corner
Loud and Proud – Restoring a 1980s Terex D700A Dozer (Video)
Kubota KX030-4 compact excavator behind dirt trench bucket raised to side
Compact Excavators
Kubota Rolls Out New Compact Excavator for U.S., the KX030-4 (Video)
John Deere 470 P-Tier Excavator
Excavators
John Deere Debuts 3 New Large P-Tier Excavators
Kubota SVL75-3 bucket raised
Compact Track Loaders
Kubota Reveals New SVL75-3 Compact Track Loader (Video)
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
7 Secrets to a Safe Fleet
Discover new technology that is making life easier for fleet managers and drivers; solutions that automate compliance, streamline maintenance and help create effective safety programs. Get the eBook now.
DownloadView All