4 Workers Severely Burned by Liquid Asphalt on Crack Sealing Job

Me Photo Headshot
Don McLoud
Dec 8, 2022
Road work ahead sign stock image
Crack sealing poses dangers for workers near the hot liquid asphalt.
Getty Images

Four paving company employees are recovering from serious injuries after being severely burned by liquid asphalt when sealing cracks on a neighborhood road in Gardnerville, Nevada.

The accident occurred September 27 when a crack-sealing hot pot on a trailer exploded, covering the four workers with hot liquid asphalt. The workers were burned on their faces, torso, arms and hands.

The California Asphalt Pavement Association reported recently that workers were being treated at the University of California, Davis Medical Center Burn Unit, and three of them have since been released. Those three still face extensive recovery, according to CalAPA.

The men are employees of Nevada Paving Company, which has been raising money for the workers’ families. Cuitlahuac Magana remains in the burn unit. The other injured workers are Sergio Lepe, James Wright and Jesus Hernandez.

“The treatment will be long and excruciatingly painful,” says a GoFundMe page seeking donations. “The funds we raise will be used by the families to cover Sacramento travel and lodging expenses and to help them pay day-to-day expenses while they are away from home.”

So far, $18,240 has been raised toward the $25,000 goal.

The cause of the explosion remains unknown, but the Occupational Safety & Health Administration is investigating.

CalAPA warns paving workers about the dangers of working near liquid asphalt. The Asphalt Institute offers a wallet card on what to do in case a worker is burned by liquid asphalt.

The Keep Cool Wallet Card is free for institute members and costs $1 for nonmembers. First aid for burned workers includes the following:

  • Urgent medical attention is required for burns to the face, eyes, hands, feet, genitalia and for large burn areas.
  • Immediately address any airway, breathing or circulation problems.
  • Do not remove asphalt from the skin.
  • Leave the burn uncovered.
  • Immediately place the burned skin under running or flowing water for at least 20 minutes. Or submerge the affected area in ice water.
  • If eyes are burned, place the worker on their back. Let water run over the bridge of the nose to the eyes for at least 20 minutes.

The following safety guidelines should be followed for workers performing crack sealing:

  • Wear a face shield and/or goggles.
  • Wear heat-resistant coveralls and gloves and minimize amount of exposed skin.
  • Direct heat should not be applied to hoses.
  • Asphalt seal-coating equipment should be kept clean.
  • The entire crew should receive safety training.
Related Stories
scene of bridge collapse Clay County Missouri red crane in background
Safety
Worker Dies in Bridge Collapse During Concrete Pour in Missouri
JLG seatbelt
Safety
JLG Offers Aftermarket Seatbelt Kit for Telehandlers
dirty yellow hard hat on dirt rocky ground beside wooden pallet
Safety
New Jersey Contractor Charged in Fatal Retaining Wall Collapse
How High Fuel Prices hurt Your Business
Partner Insights
How High Fuel Prices hurt Your Business
Top Stories
Darian Houssain, owner, Pro Lawn Care & Landscaping
Contractor of the Year
The American Dream: Immigrant's Son Builds $3-5M Construction Business
He grew up dirt poor, helping his father cut grass with a push mower. At 40, he now runs six crushing operations in three states.
red 1954 International TD-6 dozer under wooden shelter
Vintage Equipment
1954 International TD-6 Dozer Still With Same Company after 67 Years
collapsed Fern hollow Bridge pittsburgh snow bus stuck
Better Roads
Which States Have the Best and Worst Bridge Ratings in 2022?
12 Days of Construction Gifts, Tools and Toys
Gear
12 Days of Construction Gifts, Tools and Toys: 2022 Edition
Cat 352 excavator bucket to cab view
Excavators
Cat Ready to Play in Your Quarry with New 352 Excavator
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
2023 Fleet Technology Trends Report
The 2023 Fleet Technology Trends Report reveals key data showing how GPS solutions are helping fleets overcome challenges, promote safety and streamline operations. Download the report to learn more.
DownloadView All