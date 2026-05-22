In addition to its new open lube truck, Sage Oil Vac has launched an enclosed model for the U.S. that does not require a commercial driver's license and helps protect operators from bad weather.

Built around protection from the elements and year-round use, the 24,684-pound enclosed lube truck comes with expanded dry and fluid storage and two Eberspächer onboard diesel heaters for working in cold conditions.

It comes with six fresh-fluid tanks: two 120-gallon tanks for fresh oil, three 60-gallon tanks for fresh oil and one 60-gallon tank for fresh coolant. A 220-gallon tank for used oil and a 60-gallon tank for used coolant also come standard.

Equipment World

Other standard features include Sage Oil Vac’s Filter Stringer hose attachment for puncturing used filters still on equipment, the Used Filter Receptacle holding tank for collecting oil from discarded filters and a dedicated reel cabinet with a display panel. The enclosed lube truck comes with 50-foot reels.

The truck is also equipped with a Miller EnPak A30 compressor, a 19-horsepower Kubota diesel generator, a 120-pound grease drum, 15-gallon air tank, and two rounded, bottom-draining tanks for used fluids. Total storage space on the truck exceeds 60 cubic feet.

Equipment World

The truck comes with seven hoses:

One 1-inch by 50-foot used-oil hose on a spring retractable reel

Three 0.75-inch by 50-foot used-oil and coolant hoses on a spring retractable reel

Two 5/8-inch by 50-foot fresh-oil and coolant hoses on a spring retractable reel

One 1-inch by 20-foot used-oil offload hose

Sage Oil Vac’s non-CDL enclosed lube truck body can be fitted on Class 5 and Class 6 chassis and measures 201.75 inches long, 100.375 inches wide, and 134.625 inches tall.

Available options include diesel-fired heaters for coolant lines in tanks, a heated grease probe, small onboard power-to-power equipment and PTO chassis power.