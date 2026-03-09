The new Kenworth C580 vocational tractor was unveiled at ConExpo 2026 and is aimed at off-highway and severe service applications. It is the successor to the C500 and features Kenworth’s latest cab platform with upgraded driver comfort and technology.

At ConExpo-Con/Agg 2026 in Las Vegas, Kenworth introduced the new C580 vocational tractor, aimed at off-highway and severe-service applications.

As the successor to the C500, the C580 features Kenworth’s latest cab platform with upgraded driver comfort and technology.

“These trucks have been to the Arctic in the oilfields; in Borneo hauling logs and coal; in Asia transporting massive mining equipment; and deep in the Amazon hauling transformers,” said Kevin Haygood, Kenworth’s assistant general manager for sales and marketing. “They’ve gone where no other truck could go, and now the new C580 will do the same.”

While engineered for extreme-duty applications, the C580 borrows comfort and technology features from other vocational models like the T880. The C580’s new cab offers a larger windshield for better visibility, an optimized hood slope, and increased room between seats compared to the C500 — a staple in Kenworth's lineup for five decades. A customizable 15-inch digital display places all gauges and critical information clearly in view of the driver.

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) improve driver safety, while TruckTech+ Remote Diagnostics delivers real-time fleet insights into the usage and health of vehicles.

The C580 comes standard with EPA-compliant Cummins X15 engines with ratings up to 605 horsepower and 2,050 lb-ft of torque. The C580 features Kenworth’s full suite of transmission offerings, including manual transmissions, Allison 4000 and 6000 Series automatics, and—for the first time in the extreme-duty segment—the advanced Eaton Endurant XD Pro automated transmission.

The C580 features a large 1,780-square-inch cooling module and is designed to handle high-horsepower operations in stationary, high-altitude, and extreme-heat environments. Full-length parent frame rails extend to the front of the chassis to support FEPTO capability for specialized vocational applications. Standard dual 13-inch cowl-mounted External Regional Air (ERA) cleaners offer high performance and ease of service—and an added pop of bling doesn't hurt the eyes, either.

The C580 is available in single- or twin-steer axle configurations, with front-drive axle options enabling 4x4, 6x6, 8x8, and 10x10 configurations. High-capacity axle ratings support up to 44,000 pounds on twin-steer axles and up to 165,000 pounds on tandem rear axles.