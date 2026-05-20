Hyundai's Boulder Concept will be the basis for an SUV and midsized pickup truck, set to hit the North American market by 2030.

Hyundai may be ditching its Santa Cruz compact pickup, but it plans to bring a new body-on-frame midsized pickup truck to the North American market by 2030.

The company revealed its Boulder concept, which will be the basis for both an SUV and a truck, at the recent New York International Auto Show. Touting off-roading, towing and hauling capability, the SUV variant shown featured 37-inch mud-terrain tires, aggressive styling, a double-hinged tailgate and safari windows.

Hyundai launched the Santa Cruz in 2022, with its first generation scheduled to be its last. According to reports, production is likely to cease at the end of this year.

Hyundai sister company Kia also confirmed plans to enter the North American pickup truck market by 2030 with its midsized model, the Tasman. It is unclear at this time if the trucks will share components or design commonalities.

Hyundai

The Boulder Concept follows Hyundai’s “Art of Steel” design philosophy, with the company calling the vehicle platform “powerful, robust and timeless.”

The new body-on-frame architecture delivers strength, durability and functional flexibility, the company says. Dual safari-style fixed upper windows allow ample natural light into the cabin, while coach-style doors provide easier side-loading capabilities for both first and second rows, according to Hyundai. The low-profile roof rack includes steel webbing between the roof rails for extra cargo-carrying capability. The exterior is shown with Hyundai’s “Liquid Titanium” finish.

Ample ground clearance is provided by the oversized 37-inch mud-terrain 37x12.50R18 LT tires. A tailgate-mounted full-size spare will also come standard. Tow hooks and door handles include reflective material for added styling and to make them easier to identify in low light conditions.

The double-hinged rear tailgate opens from either side for versatility with loading or unloading materials. A power drop-down rear window on the tailgate accommodates extra-long objects and enables flow-through ventilation. Accessories can be easily added to accommodate owner’s needs.

Hyundai says the Boulder Concept’s off-road design enables aggressive approach, departure and breakover angles for off-road agility. A “generous fording depth” allows the truck to safely cross creeks and other small water hazards.

An available software-driven real-time off-road guidance system aids with off-road navigation.

Hyundai

Inside the vehicle, Hyundai designed the Boulder Concept with durable materials for key touchpoints including grab bars and other high-wear areas. Frequent-use switchgear includes physical knobs and buttons within easy reach.

The configurable interior includes fold-out tray tables for eating lunch or finishing a field report.

Hyundai

Hyundai

While the Boulder Concept is still in the early stages of development, Hyundai says the production models that will reach dealer show rooms will be designed in America, developed for America and built in America with Hyundai-produced U.S. steel.

“Developing a robust midsize pickup is a significant growth opportunity for Hyundai in the United States,” said Randy Parker, president and CEO, Hyundai Motor North America. “Body-on-frame trucks play a central role in this market, and we see a clear opportunity to bring customers a new alternative that reflects how they work, explore, and live. The Boulder Concept SUV signals our approach to this segment and how we are thoughtfully developing our midsize pickup with the needs and expectations of U.S. customers at the core.”

"The Boulder Concept demonstrates how Hyundai is seeking to give American customers more of what they want,” added José Muñoz, president and CEO, Hyundai Motor Company. “Body-on-frame vehicles are the backbone of American work and adventure, and we intend to compete in the midsize pickup segment with everything we have.”

The body-on-frame truck is one of 36 new Hyundai vehicles coming to North America by 2030.