Mack Trucks is revamping its vocational truck lineup following last year’s launch of the Mack Pioneer on-highway truck. The all-new Keystone, introduced last week at ConExpo-Con/Agg 2026 in Las Vegas, succeeds the Pinnacle, which has been a staple of Mack’s vocational portfolio for more than 20 years.

“Our customers told us they wanted a truck that could handle the toughest jobs and jobsites without compromising driver comfort or modern technology,” said Jonathan Randall, president of Mack Trucks North America.

Check it out: More pics of Mack's Keystone

With higher ground clearance, an improved approach angle, and enhanced suspension, the Keystone is engineered to handle rugged off-road applications — such as construction, logging, and livestock hauling — while still offering a comfortable on-highway ride. The available Mack MaxRide suspension is specifically engineered to deliver ultimate performance in the most demanding conditions, providing best-in-class ride quality whether on the highway or in rough terrain.

“The Keystone is designed for terrain versatility,” said Fernando Couceiro, Mack Trucks vice president of highway trucks. “It thrives where roads are unpaved, uneven, or even nonexistent, then transitions seamlessly to highway driving. Whether you’re hauling logs out of a forest, delivering heavy equipment to a construction site, or transporting agricultural goods across rural roads, the Keystone is built to handle it all.”

Configuration flexibility, max efficiency and comfort

Mack debuted its Anthem model in 2017 as a replacement for Pinnacle axle-back models. The Keystone will be available in both axle-forward and axle-back with three cab options: day cab, 44-inch sleeper, and 64-inch sleeper. Rear axle configurations include 6x4, 8x4, and 8x6.

Equipment World The Keystone is available exclusively with the Mack MP13 engine—delivering up to 540 horsepower and 1,950 lb.-ft. of torque—and the mDRIVE HD automated manual transmission. This advanced powertrain delivers up to 6% better fuel efficiency compared to the Pinnacle. The MP13 is Mack's replacement for the MP8 engine.

With the launch of the Keystone and a redesigned Granite, Mack has created a unified technology and safety platform that offers identical comfort features, safety systems, and performance technology across the Pioneer, Anthem, Granite, and Keystone models.

The Keystone’s exterior draws contemporary design cues from its on-highway siblings, featuring a gloss black grille bar, a polished aluminum-clad bumper center, and a refined fender profile for a rugged, sophisticated appearance.

To maximize uptime, the Keystone comes standard with Mack’s integrated uptime solutions. This includes a complimentary five-year subscription to Mack Connect, a telematics platform providing real-time vehicle monitoring, remote diagnostics, and proactive service scheduling. Mack Trucks expects the Keystone to be available for order through its dealer network in the third quarter of 2026.