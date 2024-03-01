The Equipter 7000 is a Towable Telescopic Boom and Debris Container

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Mar 1, 2024
Equipter 7000 towable boom handler
Equipter

At first glance, you might think the Equipter 7000 is just a dump trailer, but there’s more to it than meets the eye.

Able to be towed behind your truck, the remote-controlled towable boom handler can act as a debris container for construction waste or a telescoping boom lift. The remote works up to 100 feet away in an unobstructed line of sight. (Check out the Equipter 7000 in action in the video below.)

The lift is powered by a 40-horsepower Vanguard engine. Its extendable boom arm can reach 25 feet, 5 inches with the standard debris container or 23 feet, 5 inches with the optional fork accessory.

The 4-cubic-yard debris container can hold up to 4,000 pounds of materials.

By switching to the Equipter 7000’s optional fork accessory, the unit can quickly be turned into a telehandler. When not in use, the forks can be stored in a compartment in the debris container.

The new four-wheel drive system features three drive modes: 2-wheel, 4-wheel and crab steer. Equipter says 4-wheel drive allows the unit to handle tight turns, while crab steer allows it to move at an angle toward an object.

A new axle design moves the wheels to work mode for stability or tow mode for easy transport. The company recommends using a vehicle capable of towing 14,000 pounds. The tongue weight of the trailer is approximately 1,700 pounds. The unit is not approved for use as a man lift.

The Equipter 7000 is currently available for pre-order with a fully refundable $1,000 deposit. Delivery is scheduled for 2025.

Quick Specs:

  • GVWR: 14,000 lbs.
  • Tare Weight: 9,620 lbs.
  • Jobsite Payload: 4,000 lbs.
  • Towing Payload: 4,380 lbs.
  • Tow Mode Length: 16'-6"
  • Work Mode Length: 15'-10"
  • Lift Height with Debris Container: 25'-5"
  • Lift Height with Forks: 23'-5"
  • Drive Type: Radio Control


