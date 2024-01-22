Haul 990 Gallons of Fuel and More with the FuelPro 990 Trailer

FuelPro 990
FuelPro Trailers

FuelProTrailer’s new FuelPro 990 DOT-compliant fuel trailer can haul 990 gallons of fuel, plus tools, DEF, grease and other service necessities, to quickly refuel and service equipment on the jobsite.

The tank is constructed of double seam welded 7-gauge steel and features internal fuel surge baffles and cross bracing, a fuel shutoff valve, a lockable vented fill cap, a tank pressure relief vent, and an at-a-glance fuel gauge.

A Deep Cycle 12-volt marine battery powers the self-priming industrial grade pump. It is rated at up to 25 gallons per minute. The one-inch diameter fuel hose comes with an auto-trip nozzle and is available in 18-. 30- or 50-foot lengths. An optional auto-retracting reel is available.

The chassis is constructed from 6-inch C-channel and features two torsion axles with EZ lube hubs, rated at 6,000 pounds. Buyers can choose from 6- or 8-bolt steel or aluminum wheels and an adjustable 5-position vertical 2 5/16-inch ball hitch or pintle hitch. ST235/80R16 radial tires, electric drum brakes, a 7-way RV plug connector, LED side and rear lighting, and digital breakaway on both axles come standard. Several customization options, including lockable front, middle and rear boxes, are available.

For added safety and durability, heavy-duty safety chains and hooks, diamond plate rock guard fenders, reflective DOT tape, roll over railing, and a 7,000-pound commercial jack all come standard. Each trailer is pressure tested and inspected at several points during the manufacturing process.

