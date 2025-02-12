TELO MT1 “Mini” Electric Pickup Truck Could be Right for Tight Jobsites

Don McLoud
Feb 12, 2025
white TELO MT1 electric pickup truck with ladder on top tool boxes in bed at urban construction site
TELO says its electric MT1 truck has “full-sized pickup utility with a compact design.”
TELO

Electric-vehicle startup company TELO claims it has “the world’s most efficient pickup truck,” offering a battery-powered solution to construction fleets accessing tight worksites or urban areas where larger trucks would struggle to fit.

At 152 inches long, the four-door TELO MT1 pickup is about the size of a two-door Mini Cooper to “access any job site.” But it also has a 60-inch bed – about the size of a Toyota Tacoma’s – that can extend into the backseat area to 96 inches with the midgate down, the company says. TELO says the truck has “full-sized pickup utility with a compact design.”

The pickup comes with a variety of configurations. It can hold up to 4-by-8-foot sheets of plywood with the tailgate up and its midgate down. The midgate enables it to be configured for two to five passengers. The California-based company is also working on a specially designed storage tunnel under the bed that would double as a footwell for a third row of seats for fitting eight passengers.

The trucks come in either single motor with two-wheel drive or dual motor with four-wheel drive.

The battery system has a range of 260 miles for the single-motor version and 350 miles for the dual-motor version. Fast-charge capabilities range from 20 to 30 minutes, depending on the option a customer chooses, according to TELO.

four electric TELO MT1 pickup trucks lined up front forwardTELOWith the single motor, the truck delivers 300 horsepower and can go from 0 to 60 mph in 4.5 seconds. The dual motor delivers 500 horsepower and can reach 60 mph in 3.5 seconds, the company says.

The single-motor version has a 2,000-pound payload, and the dual can haul 1,700 pounds. Both have towing capacities of 6,600 pounds, according to TELO.

With their low noise and emissions, the electric trucks can be operated indoors or at underground sites, as well, the company says. They have a gross vehicle weight rating of 6,100 pounds.

Along with a battery system for powering the truck, the MT1 has an integrated power take-off system for powering tools, charging equipment and running mobile workstations.

orange electric telo mt1 pickup truck parked on street across San Francisco row housesTELOThe company says its “battery design is 50 percent more space-efficient than traditional EV battery packs.” It also recently announced it is collaborating with solar-vehicle startup company Aptera Motors for solar charging on the trucks. It says it plans to offer three solar-panel kits: rooftop truck cab, tonneau truck bed cover or camper shell.

At this point, the MT1 is not ready for market, but TELO says it expects to start customer deliveries “sometime in 2026.” The company is taking pre-orders for a "fully refundable deposit" of $152 – the compact truck’s length in inches.

TELO Aptera Solar MT1 pickup truck with solar panels on roof and bedA TELO MT1 with Aptera solar panels for charging the electric pickup truck's batteriesAptera MotorsAccording to a TELO spokesperson, more than 5,000 pre-orders have been received so far, which comes to $250 million in customer commitments. The spokesperson released the following pricing information for the pickup:

“The base price for the TELO MT1 electric pickup truck is $41,520 for the standard-range, single-motor variant. The dual-motor, long-range variant is priced at $46,019. Customers also have the option of a standard-range battery (260+ miles/30 minutes fast-charge capabilities) or – for an additional $3,980 – a long-range battery, which offers 350+ mile range and 20-minute fast-charge capabilities.” (For more pricing details, check out the TELO charts at the end of this story.)

The trucks come in eight colors: sand dune, blizzard white, orange sunset, ocean blue, cool steel, dark emerald, sable bronze or night shadow.

TELO Mt1 electric pickup parked in front of Eastern MArket buildingTELOQuick Specs

These specifications for the MT1 are listed on TELO’s website:

  • Battery: 106 kWh
  • Max range: 260-350+ miles on one charge, depending on motor option
  • Charge time: 20-30 minutes to 80% (fast charge option)
  • Engine power: 300-hp single motor; 500-hp dual motor
  • Payload: 2,000 lbs. single motor; 1,700 lbs. dual motor
  • Towing: 6,600 lbs.
  • Acceleration 0-60 mph: 4.5 sec single motor; 3.5 sec dual motor
  • Length: 152”
  • Width: 73”
  • Height: 66”

Pricing Options

TELO provided the following price charts for its MT1 pickup, set for delivery in 2026:

TELO MT1 Price ChartTELOTELO MT1 Price ChartTELO 

 

