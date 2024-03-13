Ram Launches New Ram Professional Commercial Vehicle Division

Mar 13, 2024
Ram Professional has launched now and will be implementing new services in phases throughout 2024.
Pickup truck manufacturer Ram has announced the creation of Ram Professional, the company’s commercial vehicle division.

Operating as a new separate business unit within Stellantis Pro One, Ram Professional will service commercial customers in every way from upfitting and conversion needs to electrification and connected services. It is positioned for growth within the market as Stellantis expands its commercial vehicle offerings in the region, including the launch of the Ram ProMaster EV and the 2025 Ram 1500.

"With Ram Professional, our commercial vehicle customers will benefit from a simplified and all-encompassing business solution with products and services that feature best-in-class performance, capability, advanced technology, and value to best fit their business needs," said Ken Kayser, vice president, Ram Professional.

At the foundation of Ram Professional is a wide range of products designed to meet the needs of small businesses, work truck fleets, and demanding buyers whose commercial vehicles may be his or her company's lifeblood. 

Ram Professional is taking a 360-degree approach to ensure a solution for the business owner.

Ram Professional has launched now and will be implementing new services in phases throughout 2024. The company is taking a 360-degree approach to ensure its solutions are available to business owners starting with a vehicle and expanding into a suite of professional services.

  • Product and vehicle solutions:  Ram Professional offers a diverse line of vehicles and powertrains traditional internal combustion, diesel, and all-new electric options. Vehicle options for commercial customers include the Ram ProMaster EV, Ram 1500 REV, Ram 1500 Ramcharger, Ram Heavy Duty, and Ram Chassis Cab lines.
  • Commercial service support: A dedicated Ram BusinessLink dealer network with commercial customer-focused maintenance packages and all-new maintenance contracts such as basic fleet maintenance and multi-care coverage now available for purchase. Additionally, Ram Professional has expanded full mechanical coverage and 24-hour roadside assistance.
  • Upfits: Ram is known for being an upfitter-friendly brand within the truck market. This relationship between dealers, local upfitters, and approved partners is expected to continue to benefit customers looking to customize their fleets.
  • Financing: Via Stellantis Financial, Ram Professional offers simplified financing options up to 100% of the cost along with closed-end leasing and commercial lines of credit.
  • Connectivity: Ram Professional service centers will be connected through the Ram Connect system powered by the Mobilisights data platform so customers can stay in touch and control of their vehicles and technical needs with real-time data. Access to navigation, safety, security, and more will be made available through the system.
  • Electrification: With the addition of the new ProMaster EV, professional charging solutions will be offered through the Stellantis Free2Move ecosystem of charging hardware, software, and services.
  • Mobility: Ram Professional will have a full set of options through its Free2move global mobility provider, which will offer shared vehicle services to individuals and companies such as vehicle-sharing, vehicle rental, vehicle subscription as well as mobile parking services.

"We know our customers depend on us day in and day-out, and Ram Professional is committed to delivering the best commercial vehicle lineup and serving our customers with the most important tools of their trade,” Kayser said.

