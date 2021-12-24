GMC Teases All-Electric Sierra Pickup Truck

GMC continues its march to truck electrification with a sneak peek at its all-electric Sierra pickup.

While the front shot of the truck doesn’t reveal much, it does show an eye-catching lighting sequence across the grille.

The electric Sierra, which will launch only in the Denali trim, will be the third all-electric vehicle in GMC’s portfolio after the GMC Hummer EV Pickup and GMC Hummer EV SUV.

“Sierra Denali holds tremendous equity for GMC and our customers,” said Duncan Aldred, GMC vice president. “We now have an opportunity to evolve Sierra’s capabilities and technologies, as afforded by transitioning to an all-electric propulsion while also elevating the luxurious design and comfort associated with Denali.”

Like the GMC Hummer EV, the electric Sierra will be purposefully built on the Ultium Platform with the premium materials and capability customers have come to expect from GMC trucks, the company says.

The truck will be revealed next year and will be assembled in General Motors’ Factory ZERO Assembly Plant in Detroit and Hamtramck, Michigan.