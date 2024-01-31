Vietnam-Based Company Rolls Out New Electric Pickup, the "VF Wild"

Hard Working Trucks Staff (HWT)
Jan 31, 2024
VF Wild concept electric pickup truck at CES 2024 in Las Vegas.
The VF Wild concept at CES 2024 in Las Vegas.

VinFast Auto, Vietnam's leading electric vehicle manufacturer, unveiled its new electric vehicle concept this month at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The VF Wild, the company's first attempt at pickup truck, features an overall length of 209 inches and a width of 79 inches, making it a mid-size pickup. The pickup also features a flexible bed size, combining the practicality of a power-folding mid-gate to provide a class-leading bed length designed to expand from 5 to 8 feet with the rear seats folded down automatically, equipping the VF Wild with the largest bed in its segment. The design also integrates a panoramic glass roof and digital side mirrors to improve aerodynamics.

The VF Wild concept was jointly developed by VinFast and Australian design studio GoMotiv. The design, developed over 8,000 hours and involving many designers, boasts a striking "Fluid Dynamism" aesthetic that is uniquely designed for the VF Wild concept, inspired by the flowing motion of a superhero's cape in the wind.

