Ford’s F-Series Super Duty has been named the 2024 North American Truck of the Year, the fourth consecutive year the truck has nabbed the honor.

The North American Truck of the Year Award is awarded by a group of more than 50 members of the North American automotive media. It is distinctive because it is not tied to a single publication, radio or television station but determined by an independent group of journalists from the U.S. and Canada.

Presented during a press conference co-hosted by the Detroit Auto Dealers Association and Automotive Press Association, the awards are intended to recognize the most outstanding new vehicles of the year based on factors including innovation, design, safety, handling, driver satisfaction, user experience and value.

The F-Series Super Duty beat out the Chevrolet Colorado and Chevrolet Silverado EV to win the award.

“The Ford Super Duty retains its leadership in the heavy-duty pickup truck category with its impressive towing, payload, torque, and horsepower figures. Its four engine choices are highlighted by the new standard 6.8-liter gasoline V8 and 6.7-liter Power Stroke diesel V8. And the big Super Duty is remarkably comfortable and easy to drive,” said juror Jack R. Nerad of America on the Road Radio/JDPower.com/TrueCar.com/USNews.com.

Juror Mark Phelan of the Detroit Free Press added, “Ford’s F-series Super Duty pickups embody the concept “a workhorse and a show horse.” Equally suited to construction sites and towing million-dollar trailers, it’s loaded with technology to simplify its chores and keep the driver comfortable.”

Ford says its F-Series Super Duty leads the market in key segments including mining, construction, and utilities – and has double the share of its closest competitor.

The F-Series Super Duty features a maximum available payload of 8,000 pounds and available 500 horsepower and 1,200 pound-feet of torque from its 6.7-liter Power Stroke V8 diesel engine. It comes equipped with smart technology features, including available Pro Power Onboard, a Head-Up Display, Onboard Scales, a 360-degree Camera Package and a standard 5G modem with Wi-Fi.

For the 2024 model year, Super Duty truck’s bumper-to-bumper tech innovations, standard content, options and packages have been updated as compared to prior model years, making it easier than ever for customers to configure and order their truck, the company says.

“We are so proud that Super Duty has earned the prestigious Truck of the Year award from the NACTOY jury, especially among a strong lineup of other finalists,” said Andrew Kernahan, Super Duty chief program engineer. “It represents the relentless dedication our teams have to our customers and endless hours they’ve poured into designing, engineering and building Super Duty pickups and chassis cabs to be the ultimate Built Ford Tough tool for work and recreation.”



