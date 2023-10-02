The rugged and tech-filled 2024 Nissan Frontier is on sale this fall with a starting MSRP of $29,770.

When the new 2024 Nissan Frontier goes on sale this fall its sticker will start at just under $30,000. Its starting Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) is $29,770.

Frontier rolls into the new model year with a throwback touch in the shape of the Hardbody Edition (shown above), a nostalgic tribute to the original Nissan Hardbody pickup of the 1980s that’s sure to resonate with many generations. Available on Frontier SV Crew Cab 4x4, the Hardbody Edition features heritage-styled 17-inch wheels, retro-inspired decals, all-terrain tires, a sport bar, black exterior trim and other rad design flair. The limited-edition package has an MSRP of $3,890.

The 2024 Frontier also adds an SL grade on Crew Cab models. It bundles several appealing features – such as LED lighting, leather-appointed seating, a Fender 10-speaker audio system and more – in a grade level that reflects customers’ interest in a highly equipped midsize truck.

Additionally for 2024, available NissanConnect Services now includes a three-year trial (up from a six-month trial previously). The telematics feature works with the MyNISSAN smartphone app and includes remote door lock/unlock, remote engine start/stop, vehicle health report, emergency calling and Nissan Skill for Amazon Alexa®2.

The 2024 Nissan Frontier offers an array of bed lengths, drivetrain configurations and grades so that shoppers can pick the model that suits their needs, including the PRO-X and PRO-4X that whet the appetites of those heading off-road. The Frontier King Cab is offered with a 6-foot bed, the Crew Cab S and PRO-X/PRO-4X models feature a 5-foot bed and the Crew Cab SV is offered with either a 5-foot or a 6-foot bed.