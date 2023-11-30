Elon Musk with one of the first customers to drive off in a new Cybertruck at a live-streamed delivery event November 30.

After four years since its design unveiling, deliveries of Tesla’s Cybertruck began today, with Elon Musk personally opening the truck doors for each new owner present at a live-streamed delivery event.

Orders are being taken online for the electric pickup, which looks like nothing else on the road. Musk also sought to dispel any notion that the truck was just for show.

“This is an incredibly useful truck,” he said. “It’s not some grandstanding showpiece – like me.”

To back up the claim, a video clip of the Cybertruck beating a diesel Ford F-350 in a truck-pull was shown.

Tesla Another video clip showed the Cybertruck beating a 2023 Porsche 911 in a drag race, while it was towing a 911. The Cybertruck clocked 11 seconds on a quarter-mile track, going from 0-60 mph in 2.6 seconds while towing the sports car.

Tesla And in yet another video, various guns were fired at the truck to show that it was bullet-proof. Musk said the truck’s exterior, or “exoskeleton,” is a stainless-steel alloy specially designed by Tesla that won’t corrode, will resist damage, is easily repaired and has no paint. It also gives the truck more “torsional stiffness than a McLaren P1” sports car, he said.

Tesla The glass windows are designed to be shatter-resistant and able to resist Class 4 hail or a baseball traveling 70 mph, Tesla says. The glass also makes the “cabin as quiet as outer space.”

The top of the bed opens to reveal a 6-foot by 4-foot bed that can fit plywood measuring 4 feet by 8 feet. The bed also does not require a liner, according to Tesla.

For additional room, there is a front trunk and a hidden gear locker. Gear can also be hauled on the roof. Tesla says it has 67 cubic feet of lockable storage. The “vault bed cover” is lockable. The second-row seats can be folded up for more storage space.

The electric pickup comes in three configurations, with prices ranging from $60,990 to $99,990 and estimated battery ranges of 250 to 340 miles. A 15-minute “supercharge” can add 136 miles of range, Tesla says. All prices do not include federal tax incentives or estimated three-year gas savings, according to the company.

Available for 2024 delivery, Tesla is offering an all-wheel-drive version for $79,990 and its Cyberbeast for $99,990. The rear-wheel-drive version will be available in 2025 with an estimated MSRP of $60,990.

Orders can be placed with a $250 refundable deposit on Tesla’s website.

Cybertruck Highlights

Tesla Other highlights of the Cybertruck:

18.5-inch Infinity touchscreen in front and 9.4-inch one in back with new user user interface, which Tesla describes as a “theater on wheels.”

Sound system with 15 speakers surrounding the cabin, two subwoofers and distributed amplifiers.

Wireless, fast charging for phone or laptop front seat, backseat or bed.

Integrated 120-volt and 240-volt bed and cabin electrical outlets for powering tools or even charging another electric vehicle. The outlets deliver up to 11.5 kilowatts of power for use as a generator.

All-glass roof.

Cabin seats five adults.

LED light bar replaces headlights illuminating up to 525 yards.

17 inches of ground clearance.

35-inch all-terrain tires.

An instant tent pumps up in minutes off the back and fits two adults.

Steer-by-wire, which Musk said dynamically adjusts with the truck’s speed to make it easier to drive.

Built-in hospital-grade HEPA filter.

Cybertruck Specs, Prices

Here’s a quick rundown on the specs and prices for each configuration as provided on Tesla's website:

ALL-WHEEL DRIVE

DELIVERY IN 2024

EST. $79,990

340 MI. RANGE (EST.)

4.1 SEC. 0-60 MPH

112 MPH TOP SPEED

600 HORSEPOWER

7,435 LB-FT TORQUE

11,000 LBS. TOWING CAPACITY

CYBERBEAST

DELIVERY IN 2024

EST. $99,990

320 MI. RANGE (EST.)

2.6 SEC. 0-60 MPH

130 MPH TOP SPEED

845 HORSEPOWER

10,296 LB-FT TORQUE

11,000 LBS. TOWING CAPACITY

REAR-WHEEL DRIVE

AVAILABLE IN 2025

EST. $60,990

250 MI. RANGE (EST.)

6.5 SEC. 0-60 MPH

More Photos

More photos provided by Tesla of the Cybertruck:



































